Plans For Wonder Woman 3 Have Reportedly Been Scrapped

In the wake of such critical failures as "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Suicide Squad," fans of DC started to rapidly lose faith in Warner Bros. Despite being only a few installments into the then-DC Extended Universe, the studio had already shown a worrisome inability to keep their film quality consistent. Thankfully, 2017's "Wonder Woman" went against the trend by offering moviegoers an engaging, visually interesting superhero story that critics and general audiences alike would come to agree was a triumph in the genre. Surely things were on the right track from there, right?

Not only would the inability of Warner Bros. to maintain consistent quality with their DC movies once again rear its ugly head post-"Wonder Woman," but the "Wonder Woman" series would display this frustrating issue on its own too. In 2020, director Patty Jenkins and Diana of Themiscyra actress Gal Gadot reunited for "Wonder Woman 1984": a period piece focused on the Amazonian princess set in the '80s that calls back to the Richard Donner "Superman" era of comic book films. Sadly, unlike its predecessor, it struggled tremendously to get folks on its side, as evidenced by its numerous poor Rotten Tomatoes scores and reviews.

Even though "WW84" wound up labeled something of a misfire, Warner Bros. planned to get the ball rolling on "Wonder Woman 3." Sadly, for those hoping to see the "Wonder Woman" trilogy completed, this is no longer in the cards.