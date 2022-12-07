Plans For Wonder Woman 3 Have Reportedly Been Scrapped
In the wake of such critical failures as "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Suicide Squad," fans of DC started to rapidly lose faith in Warner Bros. Despite being only a few installments into the then-DC Extended Universe, the studio had already shown a worrisome inability to keep their film quality consistent. Thankfully, 2017's "Wonder Woman" went against the trend by offering moviegoers an engaging, visually interesting superhero story that critics and general audiences alike would come to agree was a triumph in the genre. Surely things were on the right track from there, right?
Not only would the inability of Warner Bros. to maintain consistent quality with their DC movies once again rear its ugly head post-"Wonder Woman," but the "Wonder Woman" series would display this frustrating issue on its own too. In 2020, director Patty Jenkins and Diana of Themiscyra actress Gal Gadot reunited for "Wonder Woman 1984": a period piece focused on the Amazonian princess set in the '80s that calls back to the Richard Donner "Superman" era of comic book films. Sadly, unlike its predecessor, it struggled tremendously to get folks on its side, as evidenced by its numerous poor Rotten Tomatoes scores and reviews.
Even though "WW84" wound up labeled something of a misfire, Warner Bros. planned to get the ball rolling on "Wonder Woman 3." Sadly, for those hoping to see the "Wonder Woman" trilogy completed, this is no longer in the cards.
Wonder Woman 3 reportedly doesn't fit the new vision for DC media
As revealed on December 7, 2022, by The Hollywood Reporter, "Wonder Woman 3" is officially off the table at Warner Bros. Discovery. According to the publication, Patty Jenkins recently submitted the treatment she put together alongside Geoff Johns, only for them to find out that the feature is no longer on the release slate. The reason for this move? DC Studios figureheads James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures' Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, feel the threequel doesn't fit with the new direction the studio is taking with its DC Comics-based endeavors.
This announcement comes shortly after Gunn and Safran were selected to helm DC Studios, which seeks to keep DC-related films and television programs cohesive and of the highest quality attainable. The duo is set to meet with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav soon to work out the specifics of what the DC Universe will look like under their watchful eyes. "Wonder Woman 3" joins the likes of fellow 2022 cancellations "Batgirl" and "The Wonder Twins" in the DC media graveyard, while such productions as "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," the ever-controversial "The Flash," and more remain intact.
Perhaps someday we'll see Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot's "Wonder Woman" trilogy completed, but for the time being, it's in the bin.