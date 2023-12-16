The Real Reason Robert Pattinson's Batman Won't Appear In James Gunn's DCU

James Gunn and Peter Safran will reboot the DC Cinematic Universe ... kind of. The mainline series started by Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" is coming to an end, but Gunn has hinted previous characters from DC continuity could return, like Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) from "The Suicide Squad." Further complicating matters is the sequel to the well-received "The Batman" from 2022, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. This is separate from the planned "The Brave and the Bold" movie set within the new DC shared universe, and Gunn has commented on Pattinson being kept away from his new Superman, played by David Corenswet.

On Threads, Gunn was asked why "The Batman" and its sequel aren't allowed inside his new shared film universe. He responded, "It's not an 'allowed' thing, it's Matt's choice, and we respect that." "The Batman" came out before it was announced Gunn and Safran were taking over DC Films, so it wasn't developed as part of some overarching narrative. It's a completely contained Gotham story without a ton of DC Easter eggs, at least anything outside of Batman's mythology.

Gunn's statement implies Matt Reeves wants to do his own thing with Batman, and it's great he's allowed to continue the series as opposed to "The Batman Part II" getting shelved. Fans probably think the more Batmen, the merrier, so they can look forward to two "Batman" film franchises running concurrently.