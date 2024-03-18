2025 May Be The Best Year Ever For Superhero Films. Here's Why

It's been a rough few years for superheroes at the movies. From depressing box office returns to unusually cold critical receptions, comic book fans would be forgiven for feeling as though the genre's popularity truly peaked with "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019.

Even though astonishing works of cape-fiction have been created in the years since — "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," "Invincible," Max's "Harley Quinn," and "Watchmen," to name a few — the overwhelming mood among Marvel and DC fans alike is unusually pessimistic these days. Where we once looked forward to these films as exciting blockbuster events, it's now all too easy for us to wait with cringing anticipation, hoping for a sign that the golden age of heroes isn't over just yet.

Fortunately, it appears as though one such sign is just beyond the horizon — and it's a fairly massive one, too. As of writing, the slate of superhero films due out in 2025 is the most promising we've ever seen, so much so that its success could potentially revitalize the genre for a new generation.