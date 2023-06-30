The Spawn Movie Reboot's 'Active Development' Update Isn't As Great As It Sounds

It's been a long hard road for fans of Todd McFarlane's "Spawn." Not only was the well-received animated adaptation from HBO canceled after three seasons, but the live-action adaptation from 1997 failed to live up to the high watermark of the Image Comic series that inspired it.

Still, creator Todd McFarlane has remained resolute in keeping the franchise alive. New issues of the comic continue to be published over three decades after the character debuted, and McFarlane has been firing up fan hype for another take on live-action "Spawn" since 2015. However, following a recent conversation between the "Spawn" creator, Jason Blum of Blumhouse Pictures, and ComicBook, we have more details on when we can expect a new movie based on McFarlane's characters and world.

On the other hand, though, even if Blum is predicting a possible 2025 release window for the new movie, there are plenty of factors standing in the way of that assessment. Firstly, the WGA writer's strike is ongoing at the moment and could continue for several months before a resolution is found, meaning the writers for the new "Spawn" movie likely won't even begin penning a first draft for a while yet. Furthermore, it's also worth noting how long it has taken to even get to this announcement.