James Gunn's Superman Will Have One Important Thing Zack Snyder's Didn't

Superman is faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound — but is he funny? The answer changes depending on who is telling his story, and according to Zack Snyder, the answer is: no. From "Man of Steel" to "Black Adam," Snyder's Last Son of Krypton (Henry Cavill) is about as funny as a funeral ... and many fans hated every second of it. Critics and audiences alike questioned why anyone would transform an iconic beacon of hope into a brooding figure.

DC Studios seems to understand that this was a misstep because "Superman: Legacy," the first live-action installment in James Gunn and Peter Safran's newly rebooted DC Universe, plans to bring Clark Kent (David Corenswet) back to the light.

During a 2024 red carpet interview with the Associated Press, Lois Lane actor Rachel Brosnahan explained how "Superman: Legacy" will see the Marvel of Metropolis return to his more gentle, more friendly roots. "I think the best part about working on this [film has] been that from top to bottom ... we're all just nerds for this stuff," said Brosnahan. "Every single person involved with this production is such a perfect nerd for Superman. We all grew up watching movies, and some of us grew up reading the comics ... This Superman will have a sense of humor ... we're excited to both put our own spin on things but also honor the material we love so much."