James Gunn's Superman Movie Will Debut DC's Brutal Superhero Team The Authority

Even as a superhero malaise seems to be settling over Hollywood, James Gunn is looking to revive the genre with a fascinating slate of new films from DC Entertainment. Few of those projects are as hotly-anticipated as his own "Superman: Legacy," which seeks to put a fresh spin on the well-trod Man of Steel mythos. And it's recently been confirmed the film will also serve as the big screen debut of arguably DC's most brutal superhero alliance, The Authority.

That news was teased by a casting report from Deadline confirming relative newcomer María Gabriela de Faría has signed on for a role in the Superman reboot. That role is reportedly Angela Spica, better known to the DC-loving masses as the nano-machine-powered crime fighter The Engineer. Spica is, of course, a central figure in The Authority. And if you know anything about that team, you know they're as hardcore as you'll find in the pages of DC Comics, regularly dispatching evil doers as violently as possible.

Gunn himself confirmed the casting of de Faría in the role via Instagram. In vintage Gunn fashion, he did so while contesting Deadline's assertion that The Engineer is a villain. He even called that title "disparaging" to the character, signaling he's keen to stay true to the heroic intentions of The Authority as first rendered by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch. And that should be good news for fans of the duo's hyper-violent creation.