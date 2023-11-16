MCU Rumor: Marvel Wants Javier Bardem As Fantastic Four's Main Villain, Galactus

With the SAG-AFTRA strike resolved, Marvel Studios is moving full speed ahead on getting the upcoming "Fantastic Four" reboot cast. It's heavily rumored that Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards, and there are various other rumors of who will fill out the rest of Marvel's first family. Now, there's another major potential development, with The InSneider reporting that Marvel wants Academy Award winner Javier Bardem to play the villain Galactus.

Similar to the Pascal situation, the thing keeping Bardem from being a done deal at this point is his schedule. Pascal has a full plate with "The Last of Us" Season 2 and "Gladiator 2" set to film. Bardem will star in an F1 racing movie from Apple opposite Brad Pitt. Plus, he has the release of "Dune: Part II" on the horizon, which he'll need to promote. Bardem is already known for playing incredible villains after his once-in-a-lifetime performance in "No Country for Old Men," and he recently worked with Disney playing King Triton in the live-action "Little Mermaid."

However, Galactus, as a cosmic entity who eats planets, could be largely a motion capture and voiceover role for Bardem, in which case "Fantastic Four" may not be as much of a time commitment for him. Again, this is merely a rumor at this point, and anything could change between now and when "Fantastic Four" starts filming. But getting Pedro Pascal and Javier Bardem in a superhero movie together is incredibly exciting to think about.