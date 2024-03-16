Big Changes Are Coming To Movies And TV Because Of AI

Recent developments in generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) are quickly transforming our way of life. With AI models like chatbots, text-to-image, text-to-video, and others becoming more widely accessible to the public, we've entered a new era of opportunity and possibility. But in capitalist America, the first thing one thinks in the face of this revolutionary technology is, "How can it make me money?" From the service industry and sales to art and entertainment, industries have taken notice of the potential that these rapid advancements have to positively or negatively impact labor as we know it.

In the wake of the 2023 Hollywood labor union strikes involving the trade association The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the unions Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the entertainment industry at large took notice of the sudden rise of GenAI and what was at stake. Among the several points of contention in the labor disputes, actors and writers shared a similar concern regarding the unprecedented use of AI as a way to replace or undermine creatives.

Although all parties have since reached their respective agreements, the complex relationship between AI and entertainment is far from settled. As GenAI programs continue to advance and new ones take shape, we'll continue to see big changes in movies and TV that affect both creators and consumers.