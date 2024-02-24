OpenAI's Sora Changed Tyler Perry's $800 Million Plan In A Major Way

Tyler Perry appears to have conflicted feelings about artificial intelligence, and the tool may have curtailed the development of an ambitious project. The popular star of the "Madea" movies previously sought to add an $800 million expansion to his studio in Atlanta, Georgia, which would have seen 12 soundstages built onto the property. However, after seeing the cinematic qualities of OpenAI's Sora tool, he has put those plans on hold indefinitely. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Perry said that he was impressed by the technology, noting that its capabilities have benefits regarding filmmaking — but that doesn't mean he isn't wary of its downsides.

"I no longer would have to travel to locations. If I wanted to be in the snow in Colorado, it's text. If I wanted to write a scene on the moon, it's text, and this AI can generate it like nothing. If I wanted to have two people in the living room in the mountains, I don't have to build a set in the mountains, I don't have to put a set on my lot. I can sit in an office and do this with a computer, which is shocking to me."

Perry added that he used AI in two upcoming projects, suggesting that he isn't opposed to it having a place in the film industry. That being said, he also understands that there are concerns about AI affecting the future of the entertainment industry, and he wants studios to fight it.