The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff Weighs In On AI Using Her Voice When She's Gone

Like it or not, AIs are here. As technology advances, the use of AI will likely rise. Over the last few years, the movie industry has questioned its validity and role within productions. While the technology will likely never replace screenwriters, studios are searching for ways to utilize the tech to benefit cinema.

Comicbook.com recently sat down with "The Mandalorian" star Katee Sackhoff to discuss her opinion about how the Disney+ series uses AI technology to recreate her character's voice. "If my family reaps the benefit of that? Yeah, of course," she said. "I think we're into a really, really tricky place with AI. It's scary to me in some regard... For a fandom to continue to have new content after someone is gone is pretty amazing. But I do believe that the original artist should always be financially paid for their work."

"It's a really slippery slope," she continued. The "Battlestar Galactica" star said she's focused on controlling her career, work, and image. AI allows anyone to copy an actor's looks and voice, which could do incredible harm to someone's career. "That's not ok. It's not ok," Sackhoff said.