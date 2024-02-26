Movies On Netflix You Can't Watch With The Ad-Supported Plan

Some Netflix viewers using the less-expensive ad-supported plan are gonna be in for a rude awakening when they go to watch certain titles.

As these users are discovering themselves, select movies and television shows are only available to those who shell out for Netflix's premium, ad-free tiers. The difference between "Standard" and "Standard with ads" is about $9 per month — a steep price, considering how many streaming services there are these days. This isn't a new problem for the streamer — in the past, films like "Dracula: Untold," "Notting Hill," and "The Hurt Locker" were all locked inside the streamer's premium tiers during their time on the platform, even if they're no longer available now anyway.

We're going to try to save you a bit of time here and let you know some of the titles you won't be able to enjoy due to licensing deals with studios like Sony and Universal, which apparently restrict Netflix's ability to run ads on some films. While there's plenty you won't miss among the sea of content at your disposal, a few might have you seeing red.