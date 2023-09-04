Equalizer 3: Does Dakota Fanning's Presence Suggest A Shared Universe?

Everything seems to be a shared universe nowadays. Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe blew up the box office during the 2010s, studios have been grasping at whatever they can to create their own sprawling franchise to cash in on the concept. It also has fans beginning to theorize whether two seemingly unrelated movies could possibly coexist in the same universe. "The Equalizer 3" is no different, as the presence of Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington causes one to wonder if their previous film, "Man on Fire," serves as a prequel to this story.

"Man on Fire" follows John Creasy (Washington), a tortured CIA agent with a propensity for violence and death. Christopher Walken's Paul Rayburn eloquently describes him as an artist; his art is death. Creasy takes on a new gig as a bodyguard for a wealthy family's 10-year-old daughter, Lupita (Fanning), in Mexico. While he starts out as a cold and detached professional, he can't help but fall for the little girl. When she is eventually kidnapped, he goes on a one-man rampage across the city to find those responsible and paints his masterpiece.

In the trailer for "The Equalizer 3," Fanning's character sits at an outside cafe with Robert McCall (Washington) and reports that multiple bodies were found in a little town in Sicily. She then grins slyly before asking McCall if he killed them. There is a familiarity between the two, causing viewers to wonder if there is more behind it.