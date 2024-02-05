Marvel Actors Who Seemingly Thought They Joined The MCU (But Didn't)

It's easy to see how any actor would be thrilled to be part of a Marvel Studios production. Since 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not only packed movie theaters to the brim and broken box office records but has also given newfound stardom to such performers as Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, and Tom Holland, to name a few.

Following "Avengers: Endgame," the MCU has been exploring the multiverse concept, and things have gotten jumbled. With past cinematic X-Men iterations joining the fray in films such as "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "The Marvels," along with teases that Sony's Spider-Man universe will have further connections to the franchise after 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," it may be tricky for the average viewer to decipher what recent Marvel-related projects are part of the MCU and what isn't. And fans aren't the only ones perplexed.

In their rush of excitement from being cast as a Marvel character, several actors have eagerly — and erroneously — claimed that they would be fighting crime alongside the likes of Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America, and Thor. Here are a few of these stars and their awkward experiences learning that not everything with the name Marvel has to do with the MCU.