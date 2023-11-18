Hellboy: The Crooked Man Cast, Director, Writers, And More Details

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe plunges deeper into The Multiverse Saga with "The Marvels" and "Loki," and James Gunn prepares to launch DC Films with "Superman: Legacy," it can feel now more than ever that the Big Two comic book companies have successfully dominated the film industry, edging out what little competition they had to the margins of obscurity. But while most third-party superheroes have taken the battle to the small screen (and quite successfully so, at least in the case of "The Boys" and "Invincible"), "Hellboy" remains one of the few willing to step into the theatrical ring.

The demonic comic book icon (created by industry legend Mike Mignola and published through Dark Horse Comics) is set to make yet another comeback in the near future with the feature film "Hellboy: The Crooked Man." This follows fairly closely on the heels of the failed 2019 Hellboy reboot, which was led by "Stranger Things" star David Harbour and was ultimately a critical and commercial disappointment. Still, there remains a strong chance that a fresh creative team, cast, and story could give the World Destroyer the firepower he had when Guillermo del Toro had the reins — perhaps even more so if they lean into the character's folk horror roots.