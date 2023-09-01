The Equalizer 3 Is Antoine Fuqua's Seven Samurai

At first glance, "The Equalizer 3" appears to be a convoluted crime thriller. It certainly races toward that point the further its confounding CIA subplot trudges along.

But once one strips away the, frankly, unnecessary terrorist-drug trafficking scheme and Dakota Fanning's frustratingly tangential character arc, there remains a simple, ageless tale upon which director Antoine Fuqua leaves his own signature: the reluctant warrior who takes on the heavy responsibility of protecting a community, at the risk of becoming part of its fabric for good. Its warm narrative stock is endlessly malleable since its structure was arguably defined by Japanese visionary Akira Kurosawa in his 1954 film "Seven Samurai." In its finest moments, "The Equalizer 3" is triumphantly worthy of this legacy.

Some would argue that Fuqua's 2016 film "The Magnificent Seven" would obviously be the 57-year-old filmmaker's very own "Seven Samurai," as it was a remake of a western of the same name that, itself, was adapted from Kurosawa's samurai epic. However, what Fuqua uniquely grapples with in "The Equalizer 3" (again, ignoring the CIA shenanigans), is how the isolating nature of violence combats the natural human need for community. With "The Equalizer 3," it feels as though Fuqua is finally in conversation with the director whose work impacted him so greatly as a young artist.