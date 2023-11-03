Marvel Announces Echo Series Is Rated TV-MA - Here's What That Means

Marvel Studios has released the trailer for its upcoming "Echo" series, a spin-off of "Hawkeye" that will drop its first season on Disney+ and Hulu in January 2024. Unexpectedly, the series has been given a TV-MA rating and looks to push the boundaries for the franchise in terms of what it depicts onscreen. The trailer itself features plenty of brutality, with actor Vincent D'Onofrio reminding fans why he made the perfect Kingpin as he delivers a beatdown to a rude hot dog vendor. Echo (Alaqua Cox), too, gets to show off some impactful fighting. If the trailer is anything to go by, "Echo" is looking to be the most violent series to be a full-throated MCU project. But what, exactly, does a TV-MA rating mean?

In general, the TV-MA rating allows for a wide degree of latitude in depicting sexual content, graphic violence, and profane language, but just because a show has that rating doesn't mean it will contain all of those aspects. For example, "Breaking Bad" was rated TV-MA, and while it contained plenty of shocking violence, instances of sex or swearing were rarer. On the other hand, the recent "The Boys" spin-off "Gen V" contained swearing, graphic sex scenes, and disturbing violence in equal measure.

What an MCU production will choose to do with the label is unclear. Previous Disney+ MCU series have not been rated TV-MA and were mostly intended as family-friendly affairs. But Netflix series like "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," and "The Punisher," which were loosely MCU-adjacent, were well-known for their harrowing depictions of violence.