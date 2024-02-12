Marvel's Deadpool 3 Trailer Brings Back A Key X-Men Villain After 18 Years

The first trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" is filled with callbacks and Marvel Easter eggs, including the surprising return of an X-Men movie villain we haven't seen on the big screen in almost two decades. While most viewers may be focused on Hugh Jackman's Wolverine returning to the fold or the fourth-wall-breaking antics of Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), keen-eyed fans will notice that Aaron Stanford's Pyro is finally back.

First introduced back in 2003's "X2: X-Men United," Stanford's version of the classic comic book character is ultimately pulled away from the supposed good guys by Magneto (Ian McKellen). In 2005's "X-Men: The Last Stand," Pyro is one of the main villains and has a tense duel with his former friend Iceman (Shawn Ashmore). Stanford was absent from every subsequent X-Men film made at 20th Century Fox, but now, he's reprising his role as Pyro in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Any fan of the early 2000s' X-Men movies should be happy to see Stanford back as the fire-slinging mutant. But what role could he be playing in "Deadpool & Wolverine" and the larger MCU?