Marvel's Deadpool 3 Trailer Brings Back A Key X-Men Villain After 18 Years
The first trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" is filled with callbacks and Marvel Easter eggs, including the surprising return of an X-Men movie villain we haven't seen on the big screen in almost two decades. While most viewers may be focused on Hugh Jackman's Wolverine returning to the fold or the fourth-wall-breaking antics of Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), keen-eyed fans will notice that Aaron Stanford's Pyro is finally back.
First introduced back in 2003's "X2: X-Men United," Stanford's version of the classic comic book character is ultimately pulled away from the supposed good guys by Magneto (Ian McKellen). In 2005's "X-Men: The Last Stand," Pyro is one of the main villains and has a tense duel with his former friend Iceman (Shawn Ashmore). Stanford was absent from every subsequent X-Men film made at 20th Century Fox, but now, he's reprising his role as Pyro in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Any fan of the early 2000s' X-Men movies should be happy to see Stanford back as the fire-slinging mutant. But what role could he be playing in "Deadpool & Wolverine" and the larger MCU?
What's Pyro doing in Deadpool & Wolverine?
Pyro appears in a single shot of the first "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer, perching on a platform of some kind next to an armored soldier. "God, I love this part," he says, almost growling, before the trailer cuts away. For right now, it's hard to guess what exactly his role in the story will be. Presumably, he'll be a villain once again, as he seems to be leading the mysterious crew of wasteland combatants glimpsed in a couple of other shots.
One thing that does stand out is Pyro's outfit, which, while much more conservative, still evokes his comic book looks. The red-on-yellow color palette from the comics is muted here, but the effect comes through, and he wears a pair of goggles that will remind longtime fans of his various masks.
We'll have to wait and see just how big Pyro's role will ultimately be when "Deadpool & Wolverine" premieres in theaters on July 26. Regardless, though, it's great to see Aaron Stanford back in the role.