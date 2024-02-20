MCU Rumor: What If...? Season 3 May Feature Marvel's Most Powerful X-Men Leader
It seems that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is wasting no time getting mutants into the mix. After the animated "X-Men '97" series dropped its first trailer, there are now reports that members of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters could be appearing elsewhere soon after. According to regular super scooper @CanWeGetSomeToast from a paywalled Instagram post, "What If...?" Season 3 will home an episode focusing on Ororo Munroe, aka Storm, marking the first time a mutant will have made their way into another story on the upcoming show.
Of course, as is the standard of Marvel's animated anthology series, any character that gets thrown into The Watcher's (Jeffrey Wright) other timelines and realities could end up in various wild scenarios. But given Storm's place in the Marvel universe, there is a vast collection of stories that could make for a compelling watch. Additionally, it could also provide more insight for casual fans to figure out just what kind of impact Storm could make in the future.
Storm has links to Wakanda and can hold her own with Thor
While she might not have dropped into the MCU just yet, there's plenty from Storm's past presence in the comics that could provide some exciting stories on "What If...?" Not only a recurring leader of the X-Men, Ororo Munroe was the ruler of Wakanda alongside her then-husband, T'Challa, at one point. Of course, given the passing of Chadwick Boseman, that storyline wouldn't be able to be adapted in any form, but "What If...? Ororo Ruled Wakanda" could certainly make for an exciting episode, particularly how the weather witch would handle an attack from Namor (Tenoch Huerta), who made his debut in the MCU in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Additionally, something as simple as "What If...? Storm joined The Avengers" could make for an interesting watch. Imagine one of the X-Men's most formidable members clashing with the God of Thunder himself, Thor. Might there be a battle over who is the strongest Avenger? Possibly. In the comics, Storm faces off with a robot version of Thor, but both have also worked alongside each other to save the day. For now, we'll have to wait and see what the weather brings when Storm arrives alongside her mutant pals on "X-Men '97" on March 20.