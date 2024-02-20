MCU Rumor: What If...? Season 3 May Feature Marvel's Most Powerful X-Men Leader

While she might not have dropped into the MCU just yet, there's plenty from Storm's past presence in the comics that could provide some exciting stories on "What If...?" Not only a recurring leader of the X-Men, Ororo Munroe was the ruler of Wakanda alongside her then-husband, T'Challa, at one point. Of course, given the passing of Chadwick Boseman, that storyline wouldn't be able to be adapted in any form, but "What If...? Ororo Ruled Wakanda" could certainly make for an exciting episode, particularly how the weather witch would handle an attack from Namor (Tenoch Huerta), who made his debut in the MCU in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Additionally, something as simple as "What If...? Storm joined The Avengers" could make for an interesting watch. Imagine one of the X-Men's most formidable members clashing with the God of Thunder himself, Thor. Might there be a battle over who is the strongest Avenger? Possibly. In the comics, Storm faces off with a robot version of Thor, but both have also worked alongside each other to save the day. For now, we'll have to wait and see what the weather brings when Storm arrives alongside her mutant pals on "X-Men '97" on March 20.