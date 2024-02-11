Deadpool 3 Trailer Officially Brings Wolverine Into The Multiversal Mayhem Of The MCU
Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is causing chaos again in the brand-new trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine."
Admittedly, we don't see much interaction between the two here — minus a shadowy tease of a future meetup between the Merc with a Mouth and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). But the trailer's brief footage of their fight has sparked excitement from fans who have been waiting for this buddy-action-comedy team-up since its 2022 announcement. Notably, this movie brings Jackman's adamantium-laced loner and Reynolds' Wilson into the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially, making this film a vital chapter for Marvel Studios' future.
From what we know so far, "Deadpool & Wolverine" will see the katana-wielding antihero destroying the barrier between 20th Century Studios' Marvel characters and the MCU. We now know from the trailer that Deadpool will also be accomplishing this with the seeming help of the TVA we saw in the "Loki" television series.
Besides Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine (somehow after his unforgettable death in "Logan"), previous social media posts from Reynolds have teased the appearance of Dogpool too. In the comics, Dogpool was part of the Deadpool Corps, led by Wade and including Lady Deadpool, Kidpool, and Headpool (yes, a severed head, courtesy of the Marvel Zombies universe). Sadly, we don't see the dog or a talking head here just yet.
How will the Fox X-Men universe and the MCU collide?
Yes, we saw Patrick Stewart's brief appearance as Professor X in the "Doctor Strange" sequel. But"Deadpool 3" will pave the way for how the MCU will use, alter, or kill off previous versions of Marvel characters. That's an unenviable task for any film to accomplish, but so far, fans seem more excited about the multiversal potential this gives "Deadpool 3" to play with on-screen — particularly with Hugh Jackman wearing Wolverine's signature yellow suit.
Fans cheered when the first shot of Wade and Wolverine side-by-side hit the internet. Since taking up the claws in 2000 with "X-Men," Hugh Jackman's Logan had never worn the original Wolverine suit, but that's now set to change thanks to "Deadpool 3" director Shawn Levy. Speaking to EW, Levy shared that getting Jackman to look like the angriest bumblebee with claws was always in the cards. "Like the rest of the world, I've waited two decades to see Wolverine in a whole movie with Deadpool, and I don't know if this is our last shot at Wolverine on screen, so I was going to make goddamned sure we get the old yellow and blue just once, and that we get it right."
Prepare yourself, folks. The MCU's biggest release of 2024 looks to be rife with pains, maims, and offensive incidents only Deadpool could deliver. Bring it, bub.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" will tear into theaters on July 26, 2024.