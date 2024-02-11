Deadpool 3 Trailer Officially Brings Wolverine Into The Multiversal Mayhem Of The MCU

Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is causing chaos again in the brand-new trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Admittedly, we don't see much interaction between the two here — minus a shadowy tease of a future meetup between the Merc with a Mouth and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). But the trailer's brief footage of their fight has sparked excitement from fans who have been waiting for this buddy-action-comedy team-up since its 2022 announcement. Notably, this movie brings Jackman's adamantium-laced loner and Reynolds' Wilson into the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially, making this film a vital chapter for Marvel Studios' future.

Marvel Studios

From what we know so far, "Deadpool & Wolverine" will see the katana-wielding antihero destroying the barrier between 20th Century Studios' Marvel characters and the MCU. We now know from the trailer that Deadpool will also be accomplishing this with the seeming help of the TVA we saw in the "Loki" television series.

Besides Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine (somehow after his unforgettable death in "Logan"), previous social media posts from Reynolds have teased the appearance of Dogpool too. In the comics, Dogpool was part of the Deadpool Corps, led by Wade and including Lady Deadpool, Kidpool, and Headpool (yes, a severed head, courtesy of the Marvel Zombies universe). Sadly, we don't see the dog or a talking head here just yet.