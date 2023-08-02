Deadpool 3's Behind-The-Scenes Updates Further Suggest Return Of Fox's X-Men
One of the biggest surprises of 2022 was the shocking announcement that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine in "Deadpool 3." Though Jackson himself had previously claimed that he was "done" with the character after "Logan" was released in 2017, he is now set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe more than two decades after he first took on the role in 20th Century Fox's "X-Men."
As if Jackman's return wasn't already exciting enough, new reports suggest that "X-Men" fans are in for even more surprises in "Deadpool 3" — with behind-the-scenes updates revealing the return of even more characters from the original "X-Men" trilogy. Specifically, the IMDb credits for "Deadpool 3" now list assistants for actors Halle Berry and Famke Janssen, who played the heroes Storm and Jean Grey, respectively, in the original "X-Men" series, and a stand-in for Booboo Stewart, who played Warpath in "X-Men: Days of Future Past."
Although it's unclear if any of these stars are actually returning for "Deadpool 3," these new additions to the credit list seem to be hinting at a much larger "X-Men" reunion in the next chapter of Deadpool's (Ryan Reynolds) story.
Cyclops and Professor X are also rumored to return
These cast updates seem to support previous rumors that the film would bring back several original X-Men alongside Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. In May 2023, entertainment insider @CanWeGetToast reported that Halle Berry and Famke Janssen would be reprising their roles as Storm and Jean Grey in "Deadpool 3" and that James Marsden would also return as Cyclops for the film.
This rumor surfaced after previous reports that Patrick Stewart had also been contacted about reprising his legendary role as Charles Xavier for "Deadpool 3" — having previously entered the MCU with a cameo in "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness." Considering the fact that Jennifer Garner is also returning for this film (reprising her titular role from 20th Century Fox's "Elektra"), it certainly seems like any of the heroes from Fox's superhero franchise are on the table for "Deadpool 3."
Though we don't yet know exactly how many "X-Men" characters will be returning for "Deadpool 3," these reports should have plenty of fans speculating about all the iconic characters who could partner up with Wade Wilson and Wolverine in their upcoming film.