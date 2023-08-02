Deadpool 3's Behind-The-Scenes Updates Further Suggest Return Of Fox's X-Men

One of the biggest surprises of 2022 was the shocking announcement that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine in "Deadpool 3." Though Jackson himself had previously claimed that he was "done" with the character after "Logan" was released in 2017, he is now set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe more than two decades after he first took on the role in 20th Century Fox's "X-Men."

As if Jackman's return wasn't already exciting enough, new reports suggest that "X-Men" fans are in for even more surprises in "Deadpool 3" — with behind-the-scenes updates revealing the return of even more characters from the original "X-Men" trilogy. Specifically, the IMDb credits for "Deadpool 3" now list assistants for actors Halle Berry and Famke Janssen, who played the heroes Storm and Jean Grey, respectively, in the original "X-Men" series, and a stand-in for Booboo Stewart, who played Warpath in "X-Men: Days of Future Past."

Although it's unclear if any of these stars are actually returning for "Deadpool 3," these new additions to the credit list seem to be hinting at a much larger "X-Men" reunion in the next chapter of Deadpool's (Ryan Reynolds) story.