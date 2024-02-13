The Marvel Movies The Deadpool 3 Trailer Beat To Become The Most-Watched Of All Time

If there's one thing Marvel fans remember from Super Bowl LVIII, it's the "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer, which has sent a new benchmark for the studio. The threequel will be the first X-Men-centric film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, establishing endless possibilities for superhero storytelling. Directed by Shawn Levy, "Deadpool & Wolverine" will also be the MCU's first R-rated film — an exciting step for the billion-dollar franchise known for its family-friendly fare.

With the MCU going through creative upheaval, there's a lot of hype for "Deadpool & Wolverine" and the first look delivered. In the trailer, fans see a down-on-his-luck Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) roped into the property thanks to the TVA. It ends with a glimpse of Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) back, saving a full view of the X-Man for a future trailer. Unsurprisingly, the "Deadpool & Wolverine" preview made considerable waves online, quickly emerging as the most-watched trailer of all time with 365 million views in 24 hours, per a Disney press release. How's that for an MCU comeback?

With so many "Deadpool & Wolverine" views, Marvel Studios has broken its record for the most-watched trailer of all time — a title "Spider-Man: No Way Home" held since 2021. The Spidey threequel's teaser trailer wracked up over 355 million views, taking away the top spot from the "Avengers: Endgame" teaser, which had 289 million views.