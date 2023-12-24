Anyone But You: Sydney Sweeney Feared For Her Life After Painful On-Set Incident

Sydney Sweeney has been in some seriously wild projects — but on the set of her new film "Anyone But You," she ended up in a situation that actually might have endangered her life.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," the rising star told the late-night host that she was bitten by a spider during a scene shot on location in Australia for the new romantic comedy — and she brought receipts. The exclusive video she brought in from the movie shows her shrieking that the spider is biting her, but at first, it seems like it might just be a part of the scene — until Sweeney screams, "He's biting me, he's biting me. No, he's really biting me!" Sweeney's co-star and friend Glen Powell then tries to help her in the clip and makes sure she's okay. "It got you? It actually got you?" he asks, checking on her.

"That was, like, a soul scream," Sweeney told Fallon, though he characterized it as a "primal scream" elsewhere during the interview. "I thought I was gonna die," the actress continued. "Well, I was like, 'It's poisonous. I'm gonna die.'" Fallon, for his part, made a joke about Sweeney's sheer commitment to the craft: "Who else bleeds for their romantic comedies?"