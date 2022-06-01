The Real Reason Glen Powell Changed His Mind About Top Gun: Maverick

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Glen Powell revealed that he initially turned down the role because Hangman lacked a proper character arc in the film's first draft. "The way it was originally written, I didn't consider him to be a great pilot or a personality that I engaged with all that much. He didn't have any redemption. He just sort of faded off into the sunset. He didn't make the mission, he had a terrible reaction to it and you never heard from him again," he said.

Powell observed that this original iteration of Hangman didn't feel like a real person with a softer side, so he didn't want to participate in the film. "You can be an unapologetic pilot, but at the end of the day, we're all on the same side. We're all fighting the same bad guys. That's what makes a competition film really resonate," he added.

But the film's producers wanted Powell in the flick so badly that they dove back into the script, improved Hangman's character arc by creating a character similar to Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Val Kilmer) in the original film, and reworked the rivalry between Rooster and Hangman so that it complements the one between Maverick and Iceman.

According to Powell, Tom Cruise and screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie also added in that major heroic gesture where he helps both Maverick and Rooster. This definitely helped change Powell's mind. "You're rooting for that moment when you watch it. You don't feel completion if that moment doesn't exist, so to speak," the actor explained. This improvement ultimately got him into Hangman's uniform. And fans of "Maverick" everywhere are glad for it.