The Ending Of Marvel's Echo, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Echo"

The Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries "Echo" follows Maya Lopez, played by Alaqua Cox. The character was introduced in the 2021 Disney+ show "Hawkeye" as a commander of the Tracksuit Mafia who clashes with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his protégé Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) while looking for her father's killer. During that series, it's revealed that Maya works for the crime lord Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), aka Kingpin.

"Echo" is one of Marvel's more unique shows in that it's the first to be categorized as TV-MA. Cox is also among Marvel's more unconventional leading ladies, given that she has Native American heritage, is deaf, and is an amputee, which makes "Echo" a huge step forward for representation in Hollywood. As the first MCU project released under the Marvel Spotlight banner (which indicates that prior knowledge of the MCU isn't required), "Echo" is a grounded and intimate character study of Maya Lopez, exploring her origin as a criminal and the discovery of powers far beyond her control.

In the fifth and final episode, Maya faces the consequences of betraying Fisk in "Hawkeye." She finally utilizes the abilities passed down to her by her ancestors to protect her family and scare Kingpin away from her hometown of Tamaha, Oklahoma. Some people feel the show's final moments were a bit of a let-down, but there's more to the finale than meets the eye. We're taking a deep dive into the ending of Marvel's "Echo."