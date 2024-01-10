How Echo Episode 5's Post-Credits Scene Sets Up A New Marvel Disney+ Series

The following contains spoilers for "Echo" Episode 5 — "Maya"

Marvel fans should be conditioned by now to wait until after the final credits roll before getting out of their seat, and the final episode of "Echo," titled "Maya," is no different. After some credits, the show cuts back to a scene of Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), on his plane. He tells a woman with him, "I want a meeting with all the remaining heads. We need to stabilize the situation before it spirals out of control." It sounds like Kingpin is worried about a potential tenuous grasp on his criminal doings. But who are these other heads? There's no time to ruminate on that as the scene cuts to an equally intriguing development.

Kingpin watches a news broadcast where the anchors discuss the race for New York City mayor, specifically how it could go to an outsider. Kingpin is fascinated by this conversation, and it's clear he has political aspirations. This is ripped straight from the comics, and it would appear Kingpin will campaign for mayor (and likely win) during the upcoming "Daredevil: Born Again" series.

Leaked photos posted to Reddit from the "Daredevil" set heavily hint at Kingpin's mayoral race. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) will have a tough time if his regular foe is in the public eye and has accrued a reputation for wanting to clean up the streets. Maya (Alaqua Cox) may have healed some of Kingpin's trauma in the final episode, but he's not going to be a good guy going forward. That may extend into other Marvel projects beyond "Daredevil: Born Again."