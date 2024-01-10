How Echo Episode 5's Post-Credits Scene Sets Up A New Marvel Disney+ Series
The following contains spoilers for "Echo" Episode 5 — "Maya"
Marvel fans should be conditioned by now to wait until after the final credits roll before getting out of their seat, and the final episode of "Echo," titled "Maya," is no different. After some credits, the show cuts back to a scene of Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), on his plane. He tells a woman with him, "I want a meeting with all the remaining heads. We need to stabilize the situation before it spirals out of control." It sounds like Kingpin is worried about a potential tenuous grasp on his criminal doings. But who are these other heads? There's no time to ruminate on that as the scene cuts to an equally intriguing development.
Kingpin watches a news broadcast where the anchors discuss the race for New York City mayor, specifically how it could go to an outsider. Kingpin is fascinated by this conversation, and it's clear he has political aspirations. This is ripped straight from the comics, and it would appear Kingpin will campaign for mayor (and likely win) during the upcoming "Daredevil: Born Again" series.
Leaked photos posted to Reddit from the "Daredevil" set heavily hint at Kingpin's mayoral race. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) will have a tough time if his regular foe is in the public eye and has accrued a reputation for wanting to clean up the streets. Maya (Alaqua Cox) may have healed some of Kingpin's trauma in the final episode, but he's not going to be a good guy going forward. That may extend into other Marvel projects beyond "Daredevil: Born Again."
Kingpin could still be mayor in Spider-Man 4
A supervillain like Kingpin attaining greater political influence would be a major development for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it would have interesting ramifications for the franchise that aren't simply the Multiverse being threatened. Plus, if rumors are to be believed, Kingpin's mayoral dreams may go further than "Daredevil: Born Again" and factor into the film side of things.
One Marvel rumor suggests Daredevil, Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and other heroes could team up for the eventual "Spider-Man 4" movie. Kingpin becoming mayor could kick off an adaptation of the "Devil's Reign" arc from the comics where Wilson Fisk bans superheroes from New York's streets and hires various supervillains to keep the do-gooders at bay. With Spider-Man becoming a persona non grata at the end of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," he may become more reliant on the likes of Daredevil and even Luke Cage (Mike Colter) to help him out since he can't rely on the Avengers anymore. After all, Peter Parker already has a rapport with Matt Murdock, seeing as how he was Peter's lawyer for a bit in "No Way Home."
Depending on who Marvel wants to bring back, there could be quite a few New York-based vigilantes running around who don't see eye to eye with Kingpin. Further rumors suggest the Punisher (Jon Bernthal) may make his Marvel return on "Daredevil: Born Again." However, things could've easily changed. The end of 2023 came with a report that "Born Again" was getting completely overhauled due to disastrous responses from higher-ups. Regardless of what happens, it does appear Kingpin is here to stay in some manner throughout the MCU.