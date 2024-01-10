Echo Episode 2: Maya's Surprising Superpower Explained

Contains spoilers for "Echo" Season 1, Episode 2

The whole story behind Maya "Echo" Lopez (Alaqua Cox) is more complicated than some fans realize. When she first appears in "Hawkeye," it's clear she's no pushover. However, apart from some focus on her martial arts training, the actual reason this hearing-impaired criminal with a grudge can keep up with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), an actual Avenger, is largely unclear. "Echo" director Sydney Freeland also revealed that the minds behind the show changed Echo's powers from what she can do in the comics, which annoyed some fans. However, the ire might calm down when viewers see where the show goes with the character.

From its very first scene, "Echo" weaves Maya's personal history into that of the Choctaw people, dropping hints that she's far more connected to their history than she knows. Maya is heavily implied to be a direct descendant of the first Choctaw, which enables her to access memory "echoes" of her various ancestors during times of duress. As the train scene in Episode 2 demonstrates, this allows her to tap into the powers of her ancestral bloodline, much like her Chocktaw stickball-playing forebear Lowak (Morningstar Angeline) does in the opening scene. Whenever this happens, Maya — like her ancestors — temporarily gains glowing palm spirals that signify her special abilities.

This is an interesting spin on the "Echo" name and concept — one that distances the character from the comic book version of Maya, who's essentially a physical mimic. The way the MCU reimagines her power set not only strengthens Maya's ties to her cultural background, but it also solves the issue of her original powers being a little too close to Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) for comfort.