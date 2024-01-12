The 5 Strongest Marvel Villains Who Haven't Yet Appeared In The MCU

For every incredible hero in the Marvel Universe, there seems to be a worthy villain capable of taking them on, if not destroying them. From street-level bad guys like Bullseye or the Jackal to cosmic entities such as the Beyonder, Marvel foes operate with varying degrees of power. But more than a decade and a half since "Iron Man" kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many of Marvel's strongest and most notable villains still haven't debuted on-screen.

Audiences have met some astonishingly mighty villains, of course. From Thanos (Josh Brolin) gathering the Infinity Stones and snapping half of life out of existence in the "Infinity Saga," to different variants of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) appearing in multiple projects, to Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell) nearly terraforming entire worlds with his Celestial powers in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," the MCU hasn't lacked for powerful villains. But there are still plenty of iconic faces who have yet to make their debut.

Looking at the future of the MCU, five Marvel Comics villains who haven't appeared stand out as solid options to cause considerable problems for the heroes across the multiverse — and any one of them could change the hierarchy of who is considered the most powerful bad guy on the big and small screen.