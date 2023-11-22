Marvel Theory: Steven Yeun's Sentry Could Commit The MCU's Goriest Murder

Steven Yeun will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the fan-favorite "The Walking Dead" and "Nope" actor is set to portray Sentry in the upcoming "Thunderbolts" movie. With his arrival, the MCU has the opportunity to bring some of the goriest murders in comics to the big screen, as Sentry has never been afraid to hold back when it comes to taking out dangerous opponents in the most brutal ways imaginable.

Bob Reynolds first appeared in "Sentry" #1 (by Paul Jenkins, Jae Lee, José Villarrubia, Richard Starkings, and Wes Abbott) as a man who, unbeknownst to himself and the world, was actually one of the greatest heroes in existence. After drinking an experimental super soldier serum and gaining the powers of a million exploding suns, Reynolds became the Sentry, the strongest character in the Marvel Universe. Marvel's pastiche of Superman worked alongside the Avengers and had a storied career as a hero. However, to keep his world-destroying dark side, the Void, from emerging, a spell was cast to prevent everyone — Reynolds included — from remembering Sentry ever existed.

When Sentry later returned to the Marvel Universe, he showed off his incredible strength with some of the most twisted kills in comic history — which may eventually find their way into the MCU now that the Golden Guardian has been confirmed to appear in live-action.