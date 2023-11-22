Marvel Theory: Steven Yeun's Sentry Could Commit The MCU's Goriest Murder
Steven Yeun will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the fan-favorite "The Walking Dead" and "Nope" actor is set to portray Sentry in the upcoming "Thunderbolts" movie. With his arrival, the MCU has the opportunity to bring some of the goriest murders in comics to the big screen, as Sentry has never been afraid to hold back when it comes to taking out dangerous opponents in the most brutal ways imaginable.
Bob Reynolds first appeared in "Sentry" #1 (by Paul Jenkins, Jae Lee, José Villarrubia, Richard Starkings, and Wes Abbott) as a man who, unbeknownst to himself and the world, was actually one of the greatest heroes in existence. After drinking an experimental super soldier serum and gaining the powers of a million exploding suns, Reynolds became the Sentry, the strongest character in the Marvel Universe. Marvel's pastiche of Superman worked alongside the Avengers and had a storied career as a hero. However, to keep his world-destroying dark side, the Void, from emerging, a spell was cast to prevent everyone — Reynolds included — from remembering Sentry ever existed.
When Sentry later returned to the Marvel Universe, he showed off his incredible strength with some of the most twisted kills in comic history — which may eventually find their way into the MCU now that the Golden Guardian has been confirmed to appear in live-action.
Sentry is known for Marvel's goriest kills
In "New Avengers" #2 (by Brian Michael Bendis, David Finch, Danny Miki, Mark Morales, and Frank D'Armata), Earth's Mightiest Heroes pay a trip to the Raft — a maximum-security prison — after Electro used his powers to overload the electricity and allow some of the most dangerous Marvel Universe villains to escape. Among the prisoners is Sentry, who asked S.H.I.E.L.D. to put him in confinement, believing he killed his wife. After the heroes tell Sentry they can help figure out what actually happened to his loved one, he decides to assist them and goes into fight mode.
Sentry leaves his cell and finds Carnage trying to kill heroes and escape. He grabs one of the deadly symbiotes' tendrils and uses his powers to fly into space with the serial killer. Exiting the Earth's atmosphere, Sentry holds Carnage and rips him in half, with his symbiote guts left floating in space. In the process, he shows the heroic team what he's capable of.
While Carnage, like most comic book characters who die, would eventually return from his gruesome death, the brutal scene reveals that even the most hardened and sinister foes stand little chance against the uber-powerful Sentry. And it wouldn't be the last time Sentry ripped someone in half.
Sentry repeated the move in an even gorier scene
In the "Siege" event (by Brian Michael Bendis, Olivier Coipel, Mark Morales, Laura Martin, and Chris Elopoulos), Norman Osborn's Dark Avengers attack Asgard on Earth in his quest to make the Avengers the enemy of the people. During the battle, Ares, working under Osborn, realizes the villain's sinister aspirations as Heimdall reveals the truth about what is happening around him. Ares turns on Osborn (in his Iron Patriot armor), leading the latter to unleash the Sentry — working alongside the Dark Avengers after Osborn promised to help him control himself and stop the Void from ever emerging — on Ares.
Sentry toys with Ares in the fight, making the god look like a mere mortal. When the God of War believes he has the upper hand to deliver a devastating blow to his powerful opponent with his axe, Sentry grabs him by the neck before ripping him apart. The moment is gnarly as it's one of the most graphic deaths Marvel Comics has ever published, as the insides of Ares are on full display, with readers seeing his intestines and other innards become visible with Sentry's killing blow. The death highlights how powerful Sentry is, as he takes down the god with little trouble. So, unless "Thunderbolts" ends up being rated R, Sentry's goriest murder would need to be much less graphic if it was ever to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But seeing it in live-action would be cool, as it would represent Marvel pushing boundaries when it comes to on-screen violence.
Unfortunately for Sentry, his deadliest move would later be used against him by one of the most powerful villains in the Marvel Universe.
Sentry's move was used against him
In the "King in Black" event (by Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, JP Mayer, and Frank Martin), the Avengers call on Sentry as Knull, the King in Black, arrives on Earth with his symbiote army. He appears to be the key to victory after taking the God of Symbiotes into space, but when Sentry reveals his plans to take Knull out, the supervillain tells him he remembered what he did to Carnage and pulls a similar move on him — ripping his body in half and turning him inside out much to the shock of his fellow heroes. As a result, Knull manages to control the Void and uses the great dark power in his attempted takeover of Earth and beyond.
Thankfully, Knull is eventually defeated by Venom and the Avengers, even if it's too little, too late for Sentry. The "King in Black" would be the last time readers saw Sentry alive in his heroic form, as his body has been reanimated as a vessel of evil. His powers will also be up for grabs in a new Marvel miniseries, where his abilities will end up going to a few different people at once. It's unclear what the fate of Bob Reynolds is right now, as he's assumed dead after his fight with Knull.
If Marvel wants to, they could bring some of Sentry's deadliest moments to the MCU. However, considering how violent they are, it would be a surprise — although not impossible — to see the gory scenes be adapted directly from their comic book forms.