The Real Reason Steven Yeun Left Marvel's Thunderbolts Movie

"Thunderbolts" is set to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's sixth phase, but don't expect Steven Yeun to be involved in the adventure. The actor, who was reportedly set to play Sentry in the antihero superteam movie, has since confirmed that he backed out of the project due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.

"I think for me, time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it," he told Variety, adding that he wrote many apologetic email drafts before hitting the send button, not wanting to ruffle any feathers.

Despite this, Yeun is still interested in taking a role in the MCU someday and even has some ideas in mind for other Marvel characters he could play down the line, although it remains to be seen if the studio will extend an olive branch. In the meantime, the actor has several other exciting projects on the horizon.