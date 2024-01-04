The Real Reason Steven Yeun Left Marvel's Thunderbolts Movie
"Thunderbolts" is set to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's sixth phase, but don't expect Steven Yeun to be involved in the adventure. The actor, who was reportedly set to play Sentry in the antihero superteam movie, has since confirmed that he backed out of the project due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.
"I think for me, time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it," he told Variety, adding that he wrote many apologetic email drafts before hitting the send button, not wanting to ruffle any feathers.
Despite this, Yeun is still interested in taking a role in the MCU someday and even has some ideas in mind for other Marvel characters he could play down the line, although it remains to be seen if the studio will extend an olive branch. In the meantime, the actor has several other exciting projects on the horizon.
Steven Yeun's upcoming projects
Steven Yeun is no stranger to comic book adaptations — he currently voices Mark Grayson on "Invincible," a series that's arguably much edgier than anything the MCU has produced since its inception. Creator Robert Kirkman has teased more seasons of "Invincible" too, so fans can potentially look forward to Yeun having his own superhero project for years to come.
Elsewhere, Yeun is set to star in Bong Joon Ho's "Mickey 17" alongside Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, and Toni Collette. This one is an adaptation of Edward Ashton's sci-fi novel "Mickey7," which is set in a future in which the members of a space colonization expedition who are deemed "expendable" get sent on dangerous missions and are cloned whenever they die.
Finally, Yeun will star in Sam and Andy Zuchero's "Love Me" alongside Kristen Stewart. This story is set in a postapocalyptic world and chronicles the unlikely romance between a buoy and a satellite following the collapse of human civilization. It would seem that the actor is drawn toward sci-fi and dystopian projects, which explains why he'd be keen to get another chance with Marvel.