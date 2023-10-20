Is Sacha Baron Cohen Playing Marvel's Mephisto? Here's What We Know So Far

In the time immediately following the first rumblings that Sacha Baron Cohen would be joining the MCU as Mephisto, it became clear that this bit of information had more substance than the average, run-of-the-mill rumor. Deadline soon reported that a source close to the "Ironheart" production had verified that Baron Cohen would indeed be part of the show and was likely portraying Mephisto. A further Deadline report alleged that Baron Cohen's character requires CGI effects and would appear later in the show's run. Still, Baron Cohen's involvement with "Ironheart" hadn't yet been officially confirmed — that is, until roughly a year later.

In September 2023, Marvel Studios filed information regarding the pilot of "Ironheart" with the United States Copyright Office. The filing features a number of facts related to the production, including the date that work began on the project, a brief series synopsis, and the show's cast. Sure enough, among the actors listed in the filing is Baron Cohen. However, he is credited as playing a character referred to only as "Mystery Man." As such, it's still unconfirmed whether this character turns out to be a new MCU villain, but there's a level of intrigue in the vague description that implies some sort of major reveal.

To sum up, it has been confirmed that Baron Cohen is joining the MCU in "Ironheart," but not necessarily as Mephisto. However, the accuracy of the rumors that predicted Baron Cohen's involvement suggests there is a strong likelihood he is indeed playing Marvel's famous demon antagonist. Then, there's the matter of another, related rumor, which suggests that "Ironheart" may not be the only upcoming project Baron Cohen's Mephisto is part of.