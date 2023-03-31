Fantastic Four: Matt Shakman's MCU Film Just Secured Its Writer

We know it's hard to believe, but Marvel Studios actually released information regarding their hyper-secretive "Fantastic Four" movie. Unfortunately, there's still no casting, so the internet will have to continue throwing out new rumors every week, but we now know who's joining director Matt Shakman behind the camera.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shakman and Marvel Studios have brought in Josh Friedman to rewrite the script for their highly-anticipated take on Marvel's first family. Friedman replaces Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer on "Fantastic Four," which THR suggests could signal "a potential change in tone." Kaplan and Springer are currently working on a few comedic movies, while Friedman is a sci-fi veteran. His previous projects include "War of the Worlds," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Terminator: Dark Fate," and TNT's "Snowpiercer." Friedman rewriting "Fantastic Four" could tell fans that Marvel Studios is looking to lean more into the sci-fi elements of the team, with less of a focus on the comedy that the previous writers wanted to bring.