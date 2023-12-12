The 5 Most-Viewed 2023 Movies On Wikipedia

Not all of 2023's top-performing film articles on Wikipedia concerned movies from that year, as is the case for "Avatar: The Way of Water." While the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's 2009 game-changing hit "Avatar" was released in December 2022, it's clear that fans still had Na'vi on their mind entering the new year as the movie's Wikipedia page gathered 14,303,116 visits throughout 2023.

Taking place over a decade after the events of the first film, "The Way of Water" sees Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family leave their forest home of Pandora to join the ocean-based Metkayina tribe to evade the returning threat of Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and his gang, now inhabiting the bodies of Na'vi avatars. Given that "The Way of Water" was released 13 years after its predecessor, some predicted that the film would be a box-office disaster, feeling that the interest in both the original "Avatar" and 3D technology was no longer there.

Its eventual performance threw these predictions out of the water. The film brought in $2.3 billion globally, becoming 2022's highest-grossing title and the third-highest-grossing film of all time. Similar to its predecessor, critics and audiences largely agreed that the simplistic narrative of "The Way of Water" took a back seat to the movie's jaw-dropping visuals and lengthy runtime, with the film currently sporting a 76% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. It was nominated for four Academy Awards and swam away with a win for best visual effects.

Don't be surprised to find "Avatar" making the rounds on Wikipedia again soon, as at least three other sequels are in development, with the next installment planned for a 2025 release.