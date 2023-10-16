Spike Lee Loved Oppenheimer, But He Has One Major Complaint

Christopher Nolan had massive expectations to fulfill leading to the release of his latest epic, "Oppenheimer." Thankfully, his efforts paid off when the film, which chronicles the true story of physicist and "father of the atomic bomb" J. Robert Oppenheimer, opened to critical acclaim and an $80.5 million opening weekend, the best of any Nolan release outside of "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises." Fellow filmmaker Spike Lee is among the movie's fans but felt that one major ingredient was missing that would have made for a more well-rounded experience.

In an interview with The Washington Post surrounding his recent exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum, the "Do the Right Thing" and "BlacKkKlansman" director was asked about any recent movies that he's enjoyed. Along with discussing Martin Scorsese's upcoming "Killers of the Flower Moon," Lee also made mention of Nolan's most recent work, saying, "And Chris Nolan with 'Oppenheimer,' you know, he's a massive filmmaker. Great film."

While he largely enjoyed "Oppenheimer," the Oscar winner noted an addition he would've made to fully detail the true story. "I would like to add some more minutes about what happened to the Japanese people," Lee stated. "People got vaporized. Many years later, people are radioactive. It's not like he didn't have power. He tells studios what to do. I would have loved to have the end of the film maybe show what it did, dropping those two nuclear bombs on Japan." Lee's critique may have come from a place of love, but he nevertheless makes a compelling point — one that has caused debate among other viewers as well.