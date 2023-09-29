The Ending Of Jawan Explained

After a successful career playing romantic leads and being crowned as the "King of Romance," Indian megastar Shah Rukh Khan has now cemented himself as an action star, having consecutively delivered two of 2023's biggest Indian blockbusters. Following a four-year hiatus from acting, the 57-year-old actor returned with spy-thriller "Pathaan" in January, which shattered Indian box office records and maintained its position as the number-one Indian film of 2023 — only to be dethroned in September by Khan's own "Jawan."

"Jawan" — meaning "Soldier" — created new records by raking in the highest opening weekend collection for a Hindi movie, as well as being the fastest Hindi movie to reach the highly coveted Rs.1000 crore ($120 million) mark globally. The film shows no signs of slowing down, and at one point entered the top 5 at the US box office.

As with many commercial Indian films, it's difficult to explain "Jawan" with a single premise, as it has several movies stuffed into one: a vigilante's endeavor to right the wrongs of society, a son uniting with his long-lost father (both played by Khan), the unlikely love story between a cop and crook, and an ex-soldier seeking revenge on a corrupt arms dealer for framing him as a terrorist.

"Jawan" balances several genres, story threads, and themes with a breakneck pace that could make it difficult for some audiences to comprehend amid its tonal whiplashes and plot convolutions. It's a savory blend of action, romance, drama, comedy, thrills, and social messaging — essentially all the herbs and spices that make for a classic "masala" movie in India. So, if you're left confused by the movie's twists and turns and its many real-life and meta references, we've got you covered. This is the ending of "Jawan," explained.