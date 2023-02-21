Bollywood's Pathaan Is Already The Must-See Movie Of 2023 And It's Not Even Close

"Fasten your seatbelts, there's a storm coming," were the final words spoken in the November 2022 teaser trailer for the Indian spy thriller "Pathaan." Despite the ominous warning presented by the bloodied, aviator-wearing spy as he readies his jetpack, audiences around the world weren't able to prepare for the storm Bollywood was brewing with "Pathaan." The spy bonanza, which features Bollywood's biggest superstar Shah Rukh Khan as a full-fledged action hero, has already left an unprecedented footprint on popular culture thanks to its blend of Hollywood tentpole storytelling (think "Mission: Impossible") and classic Indian sentimentality and patriotism.

Siddharth Anand's "Pathaan" follows the titular exiled Indian spy (Khan) as he goes on a globe-trotting adventure to stop the nefarious Jim (John Abraham), a former Indian soldier hellbent on wreaking havoc on the country that betrayed him. Joining Pathaan as he infiltrates secret labs, races motorcycles on thin ice, and pulls off daring heists is a Pakistani spy, played by Deepika Padukone.

As "Pathaan" continues to dominate in cinemas, both in its native India and internationally, it's impossible to not speculate on why it's so successful. After all, what is it about a film like "Pathaan" that compels viewers from around the world to turn their theater into a stadium, jumping up and down? Beyond its chaotic action sequences, infectious leads, and impressive scale, "Pathaan" is a film that has managed to succeed against all odds, break records, and dismantle hate. Above all else, it's a comeback story, both for its lead star and the industry he operates in. 2023 is young, but it's hard to imagine a film more deserving of eyeballs and fresh viewers than "Pathaan."