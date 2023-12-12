The Entire Sony Spider-Man Universe Explained

When the words "Sony" and "Spider-Man" are put together, a few particular images might come to mind. You might think about Tobey Maguire's original live-action "Spider-Man" trilogy, or how we wish that Andrew Garfield got a third "Amazing Spider-Man" film. But whatever you may think, Sony's "Spider-Man" Cinematic Universe (SSU) is a bit more complicated than either of these Spider-Men or their Marvel Cinematic Universe successor. Additionally, the SSU ventures beyond the animated "Spider-Verse" films, and thus far centers more on Spider-Man's rogue's gallery than the web-slinger himself.

While the SSU was first developed under Marc Webb's "Amazing Spider-Man" banner with Garfield's Spidey meant to be front and center, the recent MCU "Spider-Man: Home" trilogy changed all that. Instead, the franchise began with 2018's "Venom," which highlights the popular anti-hero. With Venom at the center, the franchise continued to expand on other "Spider-Man" baddies who had yet to see the light of motion picture day. With three films out so far and three more on the way, Sony's own Marvel Universe has been going strong, passing over a billion dollars at the box office.

But how does all of this connect? How do "Venom" and "Morbius" connect, if at all? And which live-action Spider-Man is the wall-crawler of the SSU? To answer all those questions, we've got to jump back to the early years of some of these villains and dissect their cinematic adventures which, yes, expand even across the Spider-Verse.