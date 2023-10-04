Avengers: Secret Wars - Marvel's Rumored Plan Is The Most Bonkers MCU Idea Yet

There's no getting around it — the plot summary that MyTimeToShineHello outlined for "Avengers: Secret Wars" sounds like wish-fulfilling fan fiction or the ultimate pipe dream of MCU fans made manifest. It's difficult to say whether there's any validity to this rumor since MyTimeToShineHello has historically been right only about half the time and has not provided any evidence for this latest claim. As such, the only thing that fans can do is maintain a healthy level of skepticism and evaluate whether such a version of "Avengers: Secret Wars" could actually exist.

On a surface level, the possibility of having a team-up between Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool isn't as far-fetched as it may sound. As of the release of "Deadpool 3," all three of these characters will have already made appearances in the MCU, so it stands to reason that they could come back for another movie. Of course, the practicality of it is less reliable — while Maguire has indicated his interest in returning as Spidey for more projects, Reynolds has suggested that "Deadpool 3" will be his last appearance as the Merc with a Mouth. Meanwhile, Jackman already broke out of his Wolverine retirement to reprise the role once more for "Deadpool 3," and there's no guarantee he would do so again.

Fans should also consider the idea that having "Avengers: Secret Wars," which will serve as the culmination of everything the MCU has accomplished in the near-decade since "Avengers: Endgame," focus primarily on legacy characters from non-MCU franchises would be a strange note to end things on. Still, plenty of unexpected things have happened in the MCU, so it's not completely without precedent.