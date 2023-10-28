Who Owns Spider-Man? Peter Parker's Complicated Marvel Movie Rights Explained

The history of Spider-Man on film is a complicated one. Despite being one of Marvel's most recognizable characters and appearing front and center in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his movie rights have belonged to Sony Pictures Entertainment since 1998. How'd that happen?

The '90s was a tumultuous decade for the Marvel Entertainment Group. The early years saw the Marvel brand quickly expand from strictly comics to Saturday morning cartoons, countless toys, trading cards, and an endless stream of other merchandise. But by the mid-'90s, their bread and butter — comic books — had been seeing a decline in sales. Things were so bad that by 1996, Marvel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The next year, the company was bailed out when it was acquired by Toy Biz and rebranded as Marvel Enterprises. Under new leadership, one of the first attempts at reestablishing Marvel as a titan of entertainment was to sell the film rights to some of its most famous characters. The first attempt at licensing a character proved successful with 1998's "Blade," which came from New Line Cinema. Before long, the movie rights to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four would land at 20th Century Studios, and Universal Films would have the Hulk. But Peter Parker had yet to find a home on the big screen. That's where Sony came in.