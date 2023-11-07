Matthew Perry Wanted To Reunite With 17 Again Co-Star Zac Efron - With A Twist
Towards the end of Matthew Perry's life, the late actor was as creatively motivated as he had ever been. He made his playwriting debut in 2017 with "The End of Longing," and in 2022, Perry published "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir." According to Perry's friend Athenna Crosby, he had additional creative endeavors in store before his untimely death on October 28.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Crosby revealed that Perry had plans to work on a biopic, and he had Zac Efron in mind to play the younger version of him. The casting choice is a clever rehashing of the 2009 movie "17 Again," in which Efron plays the 17-year-old version of Perry's character, Mike O'Donnell.
"He said that he wanted to make a movie about his life," Crosby told ET. "And he had worked with Zac Efron in the past on a movie, and he said that he wanted Zac Efron to play him as a younger version [of himself] and that he was gonna ask him soon to do that." The story, Crosby continued, would have touched on Perry's struggle with addiction and acted as an extension of his sobriety advocacy –- a subject that was near and dear to the actor's life. "He was just looking forward to sharing more about his story and his recovery from addiction, and really championing that cause to help more people, so he was so optimistic and happy about everything that he wanted to do."
Efron previously turned down a role written by Perry
Matthew Perry's would-be biopic isn't the only time he courted Zac Efron. In a 2022 interview on SiriusXM's "Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw," Perry revealed that he had completed a romantic comedy screenplay. "I want to direct that," Perry said, adding, "I have a small part in it. I wrote it for myself and then realized, I'm twenty years too old to play this. So we're trying to cast the leads now."
Perry had hoped that Efron would take the lead role, but he said no. Additionally, he came close to casting Aubrey Plaza. "Aubrey Plaza almost did it, and that would have been perfect," Perry continued. "She came very close and it would have been perfect."
It is unclear if Perry's rom-com will ever come to fruition with a new director at the helm. Sadly, Perry had expressed his excitement at the possibility of directing his first feature film. "That'll be a whole new experience for me, directing a movie," Perry said in the same interview. "I think I'll be good at [it]. I hope I'll be good at [it]."
Meanwhile, fans can only speculate as to whether Efron would or will play Perry in a biopic. In addition to their "17 Again" connection, Efron has been similarly vocal about his sobriety. "It's a never-ending struggle," the actor, who sought treatment in rehab in 2013, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I was drinking a lot, way too much." Should the biopic ever come to pass, it's entirely possible that the subject matter will speak to Efron.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).