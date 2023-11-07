Matthew Perry Wanted To Reunite With 17 Again Co-Star Zac Efron - With A Twist

Towards the end of Matthew Perry's life, the late actor was as creatively motivated as he had ever been. He made his playwriting debut in 2017 with "The End of Longing," and in 2022, Perry published "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir." According to Perry's friend Athenna Crosby, he had additional creative endeavors in store before his untimely death on October 28.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Crosby revealed that Perry had plans to work on a biopic, and he had Zac Efron in mind to play the younger version of him. The casting choice is a clever rehashing of the 2009 movie "17 Again," in which Efron plays the 17-year-old version of Perry's character, Mike O'Donnell.

"He said that he wanted to make a movie about his life," Crosby told ET. "And he had worked with Zac Efron in the past on a movie, and he said that he wanted Zac Efron to play him as a younger version [of himself] and that he was gonna ask him soon to do that." The story, Crosby continued, would have touched on Perry's struggle with addiction and acted as an extension of his sobriety advocacy –- a subject that was near and dear to the actor's life. "He was just looking forward to sharing more about his story and his recovery from addiction, and really championing that cause to help more people, so he was so optimistic and happy about everything that he wanted to do."