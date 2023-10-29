Friends Cast Reacts To Matthew Perry's Death & It's Heartbreaking
As the entertainment world reels from the death of Emmy-nominated "Friends" star Matthew Perry at the young age of 54, those who once shared a soundstage with him are finding the words to describe how much he meant to them. Already, the array of Hollywood stars who have reacted publicly to Perry's death have included legends like George Takei and Nancy Sinatra, as well as fellow sitcom star Jason Alexander of "Seinfeld" fame. However, the one whom the world is truly waiting to hear from are the stars of one particularly iconic TV series.
Over the course of 10 years, Perry made his way into the annals of sitcom history through his iconic portrayal of Chandler Bing on the NBC series "Friends." And while he played unforgettable roles in many other TV shows and movies, it's certainly Chandler which will forever remain his iconic role. Of course, part of what made Chandler such a beloved presence were his interactions with other characters on "Friends," and in the wake of Perry's death, a number of the late actor's co-stars find themselves suddenly eulogizing the heart of nineties television. Thus far, the main cast has yet to comment, but a number of supporting cast members have.
Among the supporting characters who shared the most screentime with Chandler was Janice (Maggie Wheeler), who shared with hm one of the most memorable on-again-off-again relationships on television. Off-camera, the actors were friends, and Wheeler was among the first to publicly mourn following Perry's death. As she wrote on her Instagram alongside an image of Chandler and Janice together, "What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared. ♥️"
Friends actors Morgan Fairchild and Selma Blair also share their memories of Matthew Perry
Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler Bing's complicated mother Nora throughout the run of "Friends," acknowledged Matthew Perry's death via her account on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing: "I'm heartbroken about the untimely death of my 'son', Matthew Perry." She shared this along with a still of her walking Perry down the aisle to marry Courteney Cox's Monica (alongside Chandler's other mother Helena, played by Kathleen Turner) and added, "The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock."
Fairchild went on to offer her thoughts specifically to John Bennett Perry, his father. The elder Perry worked together with Fairchild on the 1980s soap operas "Flamingo Road" and "Falcon Crest." John Bennett Perry also appeared on "Friends" as Mr. Burgin in the Season 4 episode "The One With Rachel's New Dress," and it seems the two shared a close father-son relationship, as Matthew posted a picture of them together on Instagram fairly recently.
Meanwhile, Selma Blair paid tribute to Matthew Perry on her Instagram, where she affectionately referred to her one-time "Friends" co-star as her "oldest boy friend." Blair wrote, "All of us loved Matthew, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I'm broken. Broke hearted. Sweet dreams, Matty. Sweet dreams."
Blair played Chandler's flirtatious coworker Wendy in the episode "The One With Christmas in Tulsa," a role that was highly memorable even though it did not recur throughout the series.
Friends supporting actor Paget Brewster memorialized Perry, as well
Another famous Chandler ex-girlfriend on "Friends" was Kathy (Paget Brewster), who hung out with the group during Season 4. Originally introduced as a new girlfriend for Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler finds himself falling in love with her despite all his efforts, eventually culminating in a scene where she gives him a haircut and they kiss. This incident nearly destroys the iconic bromance between the two roommates, which is only resolved after Joey makes Chandler sit in a wooden crate and think about what he's done. Following this, with Joey's blessing, Kathy and Chandler briefly date, though it doesn't work out in the end.
Brewster, now known most famously for her role as Emily Prentiss on "Criminal Minds," also shared her response to the tragic loss of Matthew Perry. Posting to her X account, she shared warm memories of the actor. "I'm so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won't rest in peace though.. He's already too busy making everyone laugh up there."