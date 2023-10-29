Friends Cast Reacts To Matthew Perry's Death & It's Heartbreaking

As the entertainment world reels from the death of Emmy-nominated "Friends" star Matthew Perry at the young age of 54, those who once shared a soundstage with him are finding the words to describe how much he meant to them. Already, the array of Hollywood stars who have reacted publicly to Perry's death have included legends like George Takei and Nancy Sinatra, as well as fellow sitcom star Jason Alexander of "Seinfeld" fame. However, the one whom the world is truly waiting to hear from are the stars of one particularly iconic TV series.

Over the course of 10 years, Perry made his way into the annals of sitcom history through his iconic portrayal of Chandler Bing on the NBC series "Friends." And while he played unforgettable roles in many other TV shows and movies, it's certainly Chandler which will forever remain his iconic role. Of course, part of what made Chandler such a beloved presence were his interactions with other characters on "Friends," and in the wake of Perry's death, a number of the late actor's co-stars find themselves suddenly eulogizing the heart of nineties television. Thus far, the main cast has yet to comment, but a number of supporting cast members have.

Among the supporting characters who shared the most screentime with Chandler was Janice (Maggie Wheeler), who shared with hm one of the most memorable on-again-off-again relationships on television. Off-camera, the actors were friends, and Wheeler was among the first to publicly mourn following Perry's death. As she wrote on her Instagram alongside an image of Chandler and Janice together, "What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared. ♥️"