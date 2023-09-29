The Iron Claw Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details
Once upon a time, the Adkisson brothers roamed Texas like giants. As the Von Erich family, they were worshipped like matinee idols, demigod defenders of the righteous and the pure. For young people living in Texas during the early 1980s — and thousands watching at home elsewhere via syndicated broadcasts — they simply were professional wrestling. Backed up by their promoter father Fritz, the boys — Kevin, Kerry, Mike, David, and eventually Chris — formed the center of World Class Championship Wrestling.
Fritz allegedly prevailed upon the kids to live up to his extremely high athletic and moral standards; all five brothers were expected to be the churchgoing, clean-living people off-screen that they were on-screen. One by one, most of the brothers would buckle under the immense social pressure they were perpetually under, fall to drug and legal issues, and pass away, with three dying by suicide. By the time the late '90s rolled around, Kevin would be the only brother left standing to outlive his parents, and World Class Championship Wrestling would be absorbed into the USWA.
Call it what you will — a curse, a Greek tragedy, a cautionary tale, or simply a microcosm of the hard-partying ways that caused the early deaths of so many young wrestlers from that era — but the story of the Von Erichs has haunted the world of professional wrestling since its last, sad beats first played out. A24 Films, with the support of Kevin Von Erich and the Von Erich family, will bring the family's tale to the big screen with "The Iron Claw," named after the finishing maneuver Fritz first crafted for the family to use all the way back in the 1960s.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
When will The Iron Claw be released?
A24 announced in July 2023 via Variety that "The Iron Claw" will make it out of the gates during the final quarter of the year. Specifically, it's set to be released on December 22, 2023. That sandwiches it between "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" — slated for a December 20 release — and "The Color Purple," which will hit theaters on Christmas Day, on the major theatrical release schedule. "The Iron Claw" will not be subjected to a limited release but a wide one; that means audiences worldwide will be able to see it on the same day. And since that places the film squarely in the awards season release window, it's quite possible that it might conjure up some Oscar nominations.
Yet the film seems a likely candidate to skip the important pre-Oscars festival circuit due to the fact that it is still in the process of being prepared for release in post-production. It's also important to note that the cast of "The Iron Claw" has received a special dispensation from SAG-AFTRA to promote the film on talk shows and in other places, no matter what happens to the strike in the future.
What's the plot of The Iron Claw?
Per the official blurb released by A24, "The Iron Claw" will spotlight "the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports."
That means the film definitely won't be shying away from the brothers' difficult, emotionally-charged lives, but will also spotlight the family's career and personal highlights. It's highly likely that such major events as Kerry capturing the NWA World Heavyweight Championship from Ric Flair in May 1984 during the David Von Erich Memorial Parade of Champions, will be seen. There's no word as to how far we'll follow the family through its storied history, but there are strong hints that it will chronicle the Von Erich family's life from Fritz's time as an active wrestler all the way through to Kevin's life after retiring from the ring to Hawaii. Casting notices on IMDb hint that at least one scene will take place in the 1950s, which means the film will indeed take the long route through the family's shared life.
Who is starring in The Iron Claw?
"The Iron Claw" sports a star-studded cast who worked quite hard to build wrestling-ready physiques.
Zac Efron will play Kevin Von Erich, the eldest son in the family, known for wrestling barefooted. "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White portrays Kerry Von Erich, the "Modern Day Warrior," and arguably best-known of the brothers. Kerry was the only Von Erich to date to become NWA Champion, and the only second-generation Von Erich to work full-time for a national promotion — he performed with the WWF in the early '90s and was their Intercontinental Champion from August to December 1990. Stanley Simons will play Mike Von Erich, whose career was cut short when the aftereffects of toxic shock syndrome and a car crash took a toll on his health and ability to wrestle. Harris Dickinson plays David Von Erich, the family's greatest hope for the NWA Championship until a sudden and still-contentiously-debated death in a Japanese hotel room changed everything.
Holt McCallany heads the family as Fritz Von Erich, with Maura Tierney as his long-suffering wife, Doris. Lily James rounds out the main cast as Kevin's wife, Pam. Sam Franich and Leo Franich play younger versions of Kevin Von Erich's now-adult sons, Marshall and Ross, respectively. And a number of real-life professional wrestling greats — and actors simply playing real-life wrestling greats — will also appear in the film.
Who's directing and producing The Iron Claw?
Sean Durkin both wrote and directed "The Iron Claw." Durkin, who broke through to mainstream fame thanks to the acclaimed thriller "Martha Marcy May Marlene," recently directed several episodes of Prime Videos' "Dead Ringers," and produced that miniseries as well as the independent features "Christine" and "The Nest."
Kevin Von Erich told The Dallas Observer in August 2023 that he feels his family's story is in safe hands with Durkin, who told Von Erich that the film was a passion project for him. "[Durkin] said this was a labor of love. [Durkin] said he always wanted to do this. It's something he wanted to do in his life and I think it could really be something good," Von Erich said at the time.
Durkin is also producing the film, with Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, and Angus Lamont representing House Productions. Len Blavatnik, Danny Cohen and Eva Yate are the film's executive producers, all under A24's banner. Additional financing was provided by BBC Film and Access Entertainment.
Is there a trailer for The Iron Claw?
As of press time, there is no trailer for "The Iron Claw." However, A24 has shared two images of the film as well as a promotional blurb. The company also hasn't released any posters for the movie yet. But more resources of this kind should be available as the film draws closer to its release date.
The closest glimpse viewers have gotten of the film and its stars in-character have been paparazzi pictures taken of the filming, which have captured Zac Efron, Lily James, and Jeremy Allen White on-set. Aside from the intense bulking up both male actors have done in order to physically resemble their characters, it appears that there will be a lot of 1980s fashions to be seen, with Efron sporting Kevin Von Erich's distinctive bowl haircut and James wearing a period-appropriate blue dress.
Is The Iron Claw based on a true story?
As noted above, "The Iron Claw" tells the real-life tale of the Von Erich family's life as a mega-popular group of wrestling superstars in the South. While the film seems to be dedicated to authenticity as to the time period and looks for its characters, there do seem to be some discrepancies between the film's reality and what actually occurred.
Thus far the most interesting deviation from the historical record that the film has undertaken is that the youngest Von Erich child, Chris — whose brief ring career was stunted by asthma — does not seem to be represented among the film's characters. There's no word at press time as to whether Chris has been excised entirely from the story, or if he'll have a minor background role. Also missing from the cast thus far are characters representing Kerry Von Erich's daughters, Hollie and Lacey, and Kevin Von Erich's two daughters.
Kevin Von Erich admitted to the Dallas Observer that he hopes the film will set the record straight on at least one point. "If you're gonna go by what's on YouTube, you get a bunch of crap out there. These wrestlers commenting on it hardly knew me, to talk about [how] we were like this or always on drugs. It's just not true." He's also hoping that the film might clear Fritz' name, as he has often been portrayed as a hectoring stage father and a money-grubbing promoter who pushed his sons too far.
The real-life professional wrestlers who will be in The Iron Claw
There will definitely be some real-life wrestling superstars in the cast of "The Iron Claw." Chief among them is Maxwell Jacob Friedman — All Elite Wrestling's MJF — who was cast in the film in November 2022. It was later revealed that Friedman will be playing Lance Von Erich. Despite not being related, Lance was billed as a Von Erich cousin during World Class Championship Wrestling's dying days and was notorious for earning brickbats from Fritz's last remaining fans.
Chavo Guerrero Jr. will appear in the film as notorious wrestling villain The Sheik. Guerrero also has a big part in the behind-the-scenes as a wrestling coordinator for the film. He told Wrestling Inc. in November 2022 that authenticity remains important to him for this project. "I told Marshall and Ross, I said 'Guys, I promise you that I will, at least my part, I will do it justice and I'll make it like I was making it for my own family. Because we're all family. If you grow up in the wrestling business, you're part of this extended family, for sure," he said.
NWA wrestler Brady Pierce plays Michael "P.S." Hayes, one portion of the infamous three-man tag team The Fabulous Freebirds. The Freebirds were a hard-drinking, hard-living bad boy tag team counterpart to the Von Erichs' wholesomeness. Additionally, wrestling actor-producer Ryan Nemeth is slated to play noted World Class heartthrob Gino Hernandez, and Cassidy Riley appears as an unnamed wrestler.
A host of non-wrestling actors will portray real-life professional wrestlers in the film. Stuntman Cazzey Louis Cereghino plays Bruiser Brody, a wild-haired heel who wears a choke collar and chain, and Aaron Dean Eisenberg will play Von Erich rival and wrestling legend Ric Flair.
What to watch before seeing The Iron Claw
If you're in the mood to soak up some serious wrestling-based drama before taking in "The Iron Claw" this December, then there are a number of wrestling-related productions that will scratch that itch. "The Wrestler" won Mickey Rourke a career comeback and an Oscar nod in Darren Aronofsky's portrait of the ill-fated fictional grappler Randy "The Ram" Robinson. As of this writing, you can rent it for $3.99 or buy it for $12.99 at most major digital retailers, including YouTube and Vudu.
If you're looking for some 1980s-based wrestling nostalgia that doesn't hit as heavily, "GLOW" semi-fictionalizes the trials and tribulations of the titular wrestling federation during the 1980s. The entire series is available to stream on Netflix.
If you'd like to learn more about the Von Erich family, Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" did an episode about the family during its first season; you can watch the episode for free on their official website with proof of a cable, satellite, or streaming service subscription.
Whether you're here for the family drama or are simply excited to see a fresh side of Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White, there's plenty to study before "The Iron Claw" breaks your heart this coming December.