The Iron Claw Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details

Once upon a time, the Adkisson brothers roamed Texas like giants. As the Von Erich family, they were worshipped like matinee idols, demigod defenders of the righteous and the pure. For young people living in Texas during the early 1980s — and thousands watching at home elsewhere via syndicated broadcasts — they simply were professional wrestling. Backed up by their promoter father Fritz, the boys — Kevin, Kerry, Mike, David, and eventually Chris — formed the center of World Class Championship Wrestling.

Fritz allegedly prevailed upon the kids to live up to his extremely high athletic and moral standards; all five brothers were expected to be the churchgoing, clean-living people off-screen that they were on-screen. One by one, most of the brothers would buckle under the immense social pressure they were perpetually under, fall to drug and legal issues, and pass away, with three dying by suicide. By the time the late '90s rolled around, Kevin would be the only brother left standing to outlive his parents, and World Class Championship Wrestling would be absorbed into the USWA.

Call it what you will — a curse, a Greek tragedy, a cautionary tale, or simply a microcosm of the hard-partying ways that caused the early deaths of so many young wrestlers from that era — but the story of the Von Erichs has haunted the world of professional wrestling since its last, sad beats first played out. A24 Films, with the support of Kevin Von Erich and the Von Erich family, will bring the family's tale to the big screen with "The Iron Claw," named after the finishing maneuver Fritz first crafted for the family to use all the way back in the 1960s.

