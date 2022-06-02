Vanessa Hudgens' High School Musical Fame Came At A Hefty Cost

In 2006, the Disney Channel original movie "High School Musical" became a pop culture phenomenon. Almost eight million viewers tuned in to watch the family-friendly film, making it one of the most popular original movies in the channel's history. The "High School Musical" soundtrack was a global bestseller and went triple platinum that same year. Reflecting on the film's long-standing triumph, Vox writer Aja Romano noted, "'High School Musical' arguably single-handedly led to the cultural resurgence of musicals in the modern era."

Once the movie premiered, leads Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron essentially transformed into Disney superstars overnight. A television sequel, "High School Musical 2" aired the next year, followed by a 2008 theatrical release of the final and third film, "High School Musical 3: Senior Year." During its run, the franchise reportedly grossed $680 million in retail sales. Throughout it all, Hudgens was a highly recognizable face across the globe. To this day, she remains a beloved member of the "High School Musical" legacy, as seen in its continued resurgence on social media platforms like TikTok. As Hudgens herself said in an interview with ETOnline, "The fact is kids are still watching it. Kids are still being introduced to it. I just saw 'Gotta Go My Own Way' is trending on TikTok... It never dies, thanks to you guys!"

At the same time, Hudgens has revealed that her widespread "High School Musical" success came with significant drawbacks — some of which she had to grapple with for a long time.