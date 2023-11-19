Whatever Happened To Sarah Rafferty After Suits?
Unlike some of her co-stars, Sarah Rafferty was not a Hollywood star when she was cast in "Suits." Sure, she had appeared in everything from "8 Simple Rules ... for Dating My Teenage Daughter" to "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," but these were generally guest roles rather than regular parts. Those who recognize her will almost certainly know Rafferty for portraying Donna Paulson on "Suits."
Widely considered to be the best legal secretary in New York, Donna works for Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and is something of a moral compass for the ethically dubious lawyer. Throughout her time on "Suits," Donna would do almost anything to help Specter or his understudy Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), becoming one of the most beloved characters on the show.
With "Suits" seeing something of a resurgence thanks to its appearance on Netflix, a whole new raft of fans are being introduced to Rafferty. However, since the show ended back in 2019, many people might be wondering what Rafferty has been up to over the last few years.
Suits was her breakout role and she was sad to leave
Although Sarah Rafferty was active as an actor beginning in the late 1990s with appearances in television series such as "Law & Order" and "Walker, Texas Ranger," it wasn't until she was cast in "Suits" that she became a recognizable face around the world. The show hit television screens for the first time in 2011 and Rafferty was a significant part of the show from the very beginning, growing in stature and importance as the series progressed. It proved to be her big break and has established her as someone who is capable of playing strong, independent women.
When the show finally ended in 2019, Rafferty felt like her character's marriage to Harvey Specter and the subsequent plan to relocate to Seattle was the perfect send-off for a role that she had come to care deeply about. She was sad to be leaving "Suits" and has spoken about how she will miss wearing Donna's clothes and also her strong femininity. "She was never trying to keep up with the men in a man's world," Rafferty told Entertainment Weekly. "She was her own woman in her own world. It rearranged my molecules in a very special way, and I'll miss it and I'll always carry it with me."
She landed a recurring role in Grey's Anatomy
Almost immediately following the conclusion of "Suits," Sarah Rafferty was cast in a recurring role on the long-running ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." She was first introduced in the Season 16 episode "A Hard Pill to Swallow" in 2020, when Ellen Pompeo was still a member of the main cast as Dr. Meredith Grey. An announcement that she was set to appear in multiple episodes was made at the end of 2019, and Rafferty made her debut in January of the following year.
The actor portrayed Suzanne Britland in the show over the course of three episodes. Initially coming to the hospital for a standard appendectomy, she quickly starts to display unusual symptoms while in recovery. With Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), and Meredith Grey all unable to discover what is wrong, expert diagnostician Lauren Riley (Shoshannah Stern) joins the team to help figure out the mystery. Getting a diagnosis is seen as even more critical for the character given that she has two young children and is raising them alone following the recent death of her husband.
Although Rafferty was absent from the next episode, she was a central part of the story in both "Save the Last Dance for Me" and "A Diagnosis." Her third and final appearance sees the doctors able to determine that she is suffering from Still's disease and is treated with a course of steroids before being told that she will be able to go home almost immediately.
Was cast in Chicago Med as Dr. Pamela Blake
Interestingly, Sarah Rafferty's next major television appearance came in another medical drama series. This time around she joined the cast of "Chicago Med," a spin-off series of "Chicago Fire" and part of Dick Wolf's larger "One Chicago" franchise. Playing Dr. Pamela Blake, she first appears in the episode "Change Is a Tough Pill to Swallow" during Season 7 in what was initially believed to be a single one-off role. However, NBC quickly confirmed that Rafferty's character would be a recurring cast member on the show.
When fans first see Pamela Blake, she is involved in the plot as the mother of a car crash victim. Because of her status as a reputable and accomplished transplant surgeon, her presence causes some problems for the team as they try to treat her daughter. She later takes Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) under her wing, mentoring him in transplant surgery and forming a close bond with him that eventually develops into a romantic relationship. After suffering from a health condition that leaves her unable to perform surgery and enduring a rift with Marcel, Blake departs Gaffney Chicago Medical Center to take up a new position in Boston.
Having been part of the main cast of "Chicago Med" throughout its seventh season, Rafferty was a significant figure in the show until her sudden departure in the first episode of Season 8. Executive producer Andrew Schneider did suggest that it could be possible for Blake to return at some point in the future, telling Deadline, "Certainly down the line she could come back."
Her long friendship with Gabriel Macht has continued
Anyone who has watched "Suits" will be aware that Sarah Rafferty's character Donna Paulsen is most closely associated with Harvey Specter, played by Gabriel Macht. In fact, Donna is actually Harvey's secretary and later love interest, with the pair having an on-again, off-again relationship that sees them eventually marry at the end of the series. It makes a lot of sense for these two characters to share such a strong bond because Rafferty and Macht have actually been close friends throughout much of their adult lives and met long before "Suits" even began filming.
Speaking to the New Zealand Herald, Rafferty revealed it was Macht who actually got her to audition for the role of Donna and passed on a script to the actor after she had a role on a failed pilot. She also went on to say that their joint friendship was an asset. "We had a comfort level with each other," she said. "You were able to sense that Donna and Harvey had a history together because we did."
The two actors first met in 1993, when they were at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, and they have remained good friends ever since — even playing roles at their respective weddings. The two actors shared a house together during the shooting of the first season as well, and continued their friendship after "Suits" ended. The pair have often poked fun at each other on social media, although their friendship remains largely private.
Rafferty was part of the cast of the panned film Browse
Sarah Rafferty's screen projects have been somewhat limited since leaving "Suits" in 2019. While she has had a regular role in "Chicago Med" and a recurring part in "Grey's Anatomy," these two series have largely comprised her only major television work over the last few years. However, the actor also made a big screen appearance in 2020 as part of the cast of the film "Browse." If you haven't heard of the movie, that's not all that surprising, given that it seemed to fly completely under the radar.
"Browse" follows the story of a man who believes that his technology is being used to track and manipulate him so that a hacker can steal his identity, prompting him to distrust almost everyone around him. Some other well-known actors also appear in "Browse," including Lukas Haas of "Inception" fame, "Mercury Rising" actor Bodhi Elfman, and Chloe Bridges from the television series "Maggie."
"Browse" was panned by critics and currently stands with just a 20% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Most reviews note the lack of any real drama and thriller elements while also complaining about the confusingly messy narrative. Those interested in checking the film out despite the negative reception can stream it on Peacock, Vudu, and Tubi.
She is set to star in the Netflix series My Life with the Walter Boys
Sarah Rafferty's biggest upcoming project is undoubtedly the Netflix television series "My Life with the Walter Boys." An adaptation of Ali Novak's novel of the same name — originally released via Wattpad — is due to hit the streaming service in the near future. Many of those who worked on "The Kissing Booth," another popular Netflix adaptation that saw plenty of success, are also involved in this show, including executive producer Ed Glauser.
Rafferty will portray Dr. Katherine Walter, a veterinarian who was once a close friend of Jackie Howard's (Nikki Rodriguez) mother. When a devastating accident kills her parents, Jackie goes to live with Katherine, her husband George Walter (Marc Blucas), and their ten male children. Here, 15-year-old Jackie has to adjust to her new life in a quiet Colorado town and deal with living within a household that includes so many young boys. Other notable members of the cast include Zoë Soul, Alisha Newton, Ashley Holliday, and Dean Petriw, although the nature of the series means that many of the actors are young and relatively unknown.
While the show still doesn't have a firm release date, filming took place in early 2022 in Calgary, Canada, and was expected to last up until September of the same year. Actor Dean Petrie confirmed his role was completed by August 2022, suggesting shooting has been finished for some time now.
Rafferty has been a strong supporter of the SAG-AFTRA strikes
Throughout much of the summer of 2023 and continuing in the fall, both the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have been striking. This has halted film and TV production in addition to seeing actors, writers, and many others picketing in Hollywood. The reasons behind the strikes of both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are numerous, but there has been a lot of support from high-profile figures to help keep the issue in the news.
Sarah Rafferty has been very vocal about her support of both organizations, and anyone who follows the actor on social media will certainly have seen a myriad of posts and stories about the strikes. When the WGA decided to strike in May, Rafferty joined her fellow creatives on the picket line as a show of solidarity. She also used her platform to highlight the inequality of pay for television writers, even when shows such as "Suits" are breaking records on streaming services like Netflix. In July, Rafferty also posted a video of her reuniting with her former "Suits" co-star Gina Torres on the picket line as the pair fought for better pay and rights for actors.
The actor has contributed to numerous good causes
Many actors and celebrities use their wealth and high profile to help good causes — especially when they aren't working and have some free time on their hands. In the case of Sarah Rafferty, she could well be among the most giving actors in Hollywood, thanks to the numerous charities and good causes she has supported. In 2020, she spoke at War Child's Virtual Gala to help raise funds for children caught up in armed conflicts. The actor also revealed to Vogue Greece that she was "volunteering at a homeless shelter in Los Angeles, packaging and delivering meals" during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Rafferty has shown a particular affiliation with organizations and charities focused on Alzheimer's disease. That may well be because her own father was diagnosed with the condition, something she only spoke about publicly for the first time at the Genesis Prize when she hosted the awards. She is also an ambassador for Hilarity for Charity, an organization set up by Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen. Rafferty has appeared in live streams with the Rogens and even took part in a panel in Washington D.C. with Senator Bob Casey to discuss the effects of caring for someone with the disease and the heavy responsibility put on families.
Fashion continues to be a major interest
Outside of acting and charity work, Sarah Rafferty has maintained a strong interest in the world of fashion. This is something that she has been connected with throughout her career, and her passion hasn't diminished in recent years. In fact, it may well have become more important to her. Rafferty is a regular attendee at events such as Paris Fashion Week in addition to being an ambassador for fashion designer Marc Cain.
Rafferty has previously spoken about how she feels that fashion can allow women to empower themselves, saying "We're making choices every day with what we wear" (via S/ Magazine). Speaking to Fashion Magazine, the actor also revealed that her grandmothers were particularly influential in developing a love of fashion, explaining, "My two grandmothers were very chic, and at holidays they would whip out their Pucci prints."
In recent years, she has been involved in a number of fashion events. She worked with Vogue Greece as part of the company's Change Makers – Fashion: The Road Ahead initiative and took part in a fashion shoot in Paris as part of the Haute Couture SS20 show. In August 2023, Rafferty also hosted the Grandest Night of Fashion at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto.
Her relationship with Meghan Markle
One of the reasons that "Suits" is so well known is because it was one of the most popular shows that featured Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, before she married into the British royal family. Those who know her as the wife of Prince Harry may not be aware that she once worked as an actor and portrayed Rachel Zane in several seasons of the legal drama. She left the show and acting after getting engaged to Prince Harry, but seemingly stayed in touch with her former castmates.
In 2018, many of the actors on "Suits" were invited to the royal wedding in the UK, and Sarah Rafferty was among them. She enjoyed the event and was excited that she got to be a part of her friend's day. "It was a wonderful moment to get to see [Meghan] on that day and in that moment," she told ET. "It was special." Rafferty was also invited to Markle's baby shower when she was pregnant with Prince Archie.
Exactly how close they have stayed in more recent years is unclear. When asked about whether she had stayed in touch with the Duchess, she told Closer Weekly, "She's really busy. She's super busy." Rafferty seemingly did not want to be drawn on whether the pair remain friends. "I don't know. I don't know," she said when the magazine asked whether Markle still watched the show after she left.
She interacts with fans on Cameo and at cons
Following the conclusion of "Suits," Sarah Rafferty has taken full advantage of her fame. She has made various appearances at conventions around the world and is someone who is more than willing to interact with her fans. In fact, she operates an active profile on Cameo where she has a positive rating and offers everything from birthday wishes and pep talks to roasts and even advice.
2022 saw the actor head across the pond to Europe to attend a number of conventions. These included the Heroes Dutch Comic Con and the Heroes Comic Con at Brussels Expo. Fans could pay to meet Rafferty and have their photo taken with her as well as secure her autograph. In October 2023, Rafferty was announced as the newest client of Alliance Appearance Agency, a talent agency representing actors and other public figures for events such as signings and conventions. This suggests that she will continue to make these public appearances in the future.