Whatever Happened To Sarah Rafferty After Suits?

Unlike some of her co-stars, Sarah Rafferty was not a Hollywood star when she was cast in "Suits." Sure, she had appeared in everything from "8 Simple Rules ... for Dating My Teenage Daughter" to "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," but these were generally guest roles rather than regular parts. Those who recognize her will almost certainly know Rafferty for portraying Donna Paulson on "Suits."

Widely considered to be the best legal secretary in New York, Donna works for Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and is something of a moral compass for the ethically dubious lawyer. Throughout her time on "Suits," Donna would do almost anything to help Specter or his understudy Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), becoming one of the most beloved characters on the show.

With "Suits" seeing something of a resurgence thanks to its appearance on Netflix, a whole new raft of fans are being introduced to Rafferty. However, since the show ended back in 2019, many people might be wondering what Rafferty has been up to over the last few years.