Whatever Happened To Gina Torres After Suits?

Gina Torres was already a Hollywood icon by the time she was cast as Jessica Pearson in "Suits." A stint in the ABC soap opera "One Life to Live" and several other smaller roles in the late '90s eventually led her to the "Matrix" franchise, where she played Cas in the sequels "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions." Her TV career also took off dramatically in the early 2000s, with a recurring role as ruthless assassin Anna Espinosa in "Alias," leading into perhaps Torres' most famous character to date — that of first mate Zoë Washburne in the short-lived space western series "Firefly."

But with the recent "Suits" renaissance launching the legal drama to the top spot on Netflix years after it ended, the actor's time on "Firefly" may finally be usurped. Jessica Pearson isn't just Torres' longest-tenured role, but also one of her best. The law firm magnate is a force to be reckoned with in the USA Network series, equally as fearsome in the face of adversity as she is loyal to those on her team. "Suits" doesn't always give Jessica an easy time of it, but she manages to emerge from the chaos with her head held high, leading the rest of the crew behind her.

Whether you're a longtime "Suits" fan or someone who just hopped on for the show's streaming resurrection, you might be wondering what Torres has been up to since leaving the series. To put it simply, she's been quite busy.