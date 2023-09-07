The Reasons Why Suits Was Canceled

Well, there's a huge reason as to why "Suits" didn't continue for a long time after its seventh season — one of its stars became a part of the British monarchy. Meghan Markle, who played paralegal Rachel Zane since the show's inception, ended up meeting and dating Prince Harry, the second son of King Charles III, and she left acting behind when the two got engaged and ultimately married in May of 2018.

In 2019, creator Aaron Korsh was pretty straightforward with Deadline, saying that alongside Markle, other cast members left, including Gina Torres... which left them with some big decisions. "Right after we finished shooting season 6, I went to USA," Korsh said. "At that time we only had the cast under contract until the end of season 7. We had to figure out what to do, and we weren't 100 percent sure what the cast wanted to do. We'd lost Gina and we came up with a plan to extend the cast for two more years beyond season 7 to seasons 8 and 9. The goal was to have a 16-episode season 8 and a 10-episode season 9."

Of course, we all know what happened next. "During the course of season 7, as they were negotiating the cast's contracts for two years, an unforeseen thing happened," Korsh mused. "You can never know that one of your stars is going to marry the Prince of England, and Patrick [Adams] decided not to return, so we had a choice whether to keep going after season 7."