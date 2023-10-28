Why Gabriel Macht From Suits Looks So Familiar

When it comes to television characters who have captured our attention over the last decade, Harvey Specter is one that tops the list. He has the charisma to make everyone around him love and believe in him. And he also has the kind of arrogant confidence to make those same people want to bang their heads against the wall. But his character is only as good as the guy who brings him to life on screen, and that was done expertly by Gabriel Macht.

If James Bond were a lawyer, it would look a lot like Macht's portrayal of Specter. He was the go-to lawyer at Pearson, Specter, and Litt for any situation that looked to be spinning out of control. He was the guy that all ladies loved. He was the guy that all men wanted to be. And he looked great in a suit. Gabriel Macht was able to capture all of those aspects of the character and bring him to life to anchor "Suits" for the near decade-run it enjoyed on the USA Network.

While Macht may be known for his career-defining role as the smooth-talking, high-powered New York attorney, he is no stranger to the spotlight. He has been involved in some major productions starring some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and he stood right alongside them. If you think you have seen Macht before, these are some of the most likely places.