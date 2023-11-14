Shark Tank Entrepreneurs You May Not Know Passed Away

Since its debut on ABC in 2009, the Emmy-winning reality series "Shark Tank" has given thousands of would-be entrepreneurs the chance to turn their dreams into reality by funding their inventions. A rotating list of well-known venture capitalists, including Mark Cuban, Lori Grenier, and Daymond John, have lent their wealth, business acumen, and connections to numerous creations, many of which have gone on to become top-selling items. Products like the Bombas apparel line, the Scrub Daddy sponge, and Groove Book, which sold to Shutterfly, all began their path to success as Shark Tank pitches.

"Shark Tank" is one of the longest-running reality series on television – its 15th season kicked off in 2023 — and many of the entrepreneurs from its early years have grown from fresh-faced hopefuls to business veterans. Some may have even retired, and a handful of "Shark Tank" contestants even died after their episodes aired (and as this list shows, two died before their appearances made it to broadcast). These are the "Shark Tank" contestants you may not know passed away.