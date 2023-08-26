Whatever Happened To Gallant After Shark Tank?

Aaron Hirschhorn makes his way onto Season 11, Episode 8, of "Shark Tank," which aired in 2019, looking for a $500,000 investment for only 2% equity in Gallant. Is there enough puppy love in the room to justify Hirschhorn's $25 million valuation? Understandably, the sharks are concerned regarding his valuation. While the company has yet to launch its consumer division, Hirschhorn shares how his dog pet-sitting service, Dog Vacay, made over $100 million in only a few years before merging with a competitor to become Rover. Gallant holds four patents that cover its technique of isolating stem cells from reproductive tissues.

The real concern comes when Hirschhorn describes the business model. In an effort to make the practice more accessible, the kit is priced at $95 a year. However, when combined with the $100 vet fee and $275 for the procedure, the company is set to lose money with each kit. On top of that, it's been burning through $400,000 a month in R&D costs. Hirschhorn sees this as only a short-term loss, while the sharks feel he needs to raise the price right away.

Nevertheless, Kevin O'Leary makes two different offers: One asks for another 2% in options while the other includes $10 in royalties from every kit. Lori Grenier and guest shark Anne Wojcicki team up with their own offer of $500,000 at 8%. After some negotiating, they bring the equity down to 5% and make the deal. As exciting as this moment is, unexpected tragedy would soon strike Gallant.