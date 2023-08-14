Whatever Happened To Windcatcher After Shark Tank?

While some of the entrepreneurs who appear on "Shark Tank" have to practically beg for an investment from the series' panel of Sharks, sometimes a product comes along that is so brilliant it forces the sharks to fight for a stake in the company. Such was the case in Season 7, Episode 4, when entrepreneur Ryan Frayne presented his company Windcatcher Technology and piqued the interest of all five sharks on the panel.

The Windcatcher "Quickstream Inflation" device allowed inflatable objects to be blown up quickly and easily without an air pump, and Frayne demonstrated this to the sharks by blowing up a Windcatcher Air Pad in just two breaths. Frayne went on to explain that he didn't have a background in engineering, but had simply been trying to invent useful products for some time. After a trip to the beach forced him to blow up some tedious inflatable objects, Frayne went home and figured out a way to inflate a similar object instantly. Frayne did so by placing a small amount of space between the inflation valve and the object itself.

Researching this discovery led him to develop the Quickstream Inflation technology that serves as the basis for Windcatcher. At the time of this episode, Frayne had already made $165,000 in sales and had profit margins of 60% while selling to retailers.