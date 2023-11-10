The Entire Ghostbusters Timeline Explained

"If there's something strange, in the neighborhood ... Who you gonna call?" "Ghostbusters" has been a pop culture phenomenon ever since the first film dropped in 1984, and recently the franchise has seen a resurgence. Following the exploits of a band of zany ghost-hunters (long before "Ghost Hunters" was even a thing), the original "Ghostbusters" is one of those movies that still influences the paranormal comedy subgenre to this day, and we won't complain about it. Aside from the catchy tune, those awesome proton packs, and the stylish Ecto-1, there's a lot to love about this franchise as a whole, even counting the missteps along the way.

Though the original Ghostbusters left us for a few decades, they (mostly) officially returned to the big screen in 2021 with the advent of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," a revival sequel in the spirit of the original. And that's not all. The adventures of the Ghostbusters, both new and old, are set to continue in 2024's "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," which looks to be upping the ante when it comes to high supernatural stakes. But whichever set of films is your favorite, it's clear that "Ghostbusters" can be a bit confusing at times. With that in mind, we're here to help sort through all the ectoplasmic cobwebs and get a better grasp on the workings of the "Ghostbusters" universe.